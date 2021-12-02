Here is an article that I found interesting, and I’d like to share it. I love that the Green River is so close by — not a mile away — and I’m perplexed that so many locals will travel hundreds of miles to visit another body of water, when one is right here and underutilized. But that story is for another day. This article attempts to answer the myth of whether or not the Green River is bottomless, and it was written by then-News staff writer Randy Kokernot, in 1985.
“As the rumor goes, Green River has spots which are bottomless, in which huge, black catfish lurk. The story continues that autos have driven off bridges and into the Green, never to be found again — the divers sent to find them only finding blackness where the bottom should have been.
“ ‘Bunk,’ says Malcolm Watkins, who worked on the river for 37 years. ‘There’s no river that’s bottomless.’ Watkins worked as a lock operator for the Army Corps of Engineers for 28 years and for nine years prior to that on the river’s towboats. He said he learned how to judge the depth of the river by how much the vessel vibrated in shallow water.
“Watkins, whose grandfather and father were lockmasters at Rumsey and on the Barren River, said one of the deepest parts of the river he knows of is near the Old Basin Ferry at mile 68, five miles east of Calhoun. (Mile markers are determined by their distance from the Ohio River.)
“’A company was running a pipeline across the river at the ferry and had to sink spuds into the river bottom to anchor the dredge boats, which laid the pipe,’ Watkins said. ‘The dredge boat operator wondered who had sawed off the 45-foot spuds when they only stuck out of the water 5 feet afterwards.’
“Watkins said the Green River is one of the deepest rivers in relation to its width that he knows of. ‘And it’s got the catfish to match,’ he added. Watkins said that he had pictures of three caught by the Calhoun Lock and Dam that weighed in between 30 and 60 pounds. ‘Larry Settles caught a catfish that weighed 76 pounds, and Settles was 76 years old when he caught it,’ he added.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has done soundings on the Green River, according to Bob Van Winkle, of the Corps’ Navigation Section. ‘We haven’t done a lot, though,’ Van Winkle said, ‘because the river is deep enough that it hasn’t required much dredging.’ He said that, on average, the river runs around 30 feet.
“’At mile 9, around Spottsville, the average depth is roughly 15 feet; at mile 63, above Lock and Dam #2 at Calhoun, the depth average is 25 feet, and also 25 feet at mile 93 up by Rockport,’ Van Winkle said. The deepest hole the Corps read in its soundings was at mile 23.9, just below Curdsville, where they found a depth of 55 feet. Watkins said he remembered this spot and said it was called the ‘deep hole.’
“The Green River originates in Lincoln County and touches or runs through 14 Kentucky counties before flowing into the Ohio River near Evansville and dropping 100 feet in elevation on the way. Its major tributaries include the Barren, Rough, Mud and Pond Rivers.”
Anita Austill and Jennie Seymour have been decorating the museum for the holiday season, and it is looking very festive. My favorite part is the Christmas village that’s set up in the dining room. Come and tour through the museum and check out the decorations! Our next quarterly program will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the museum. Aloma Dew will be our speaker, and her topic will be on “Women’s Suffrage.” Everyone is invited to attend.
The Treasure House has wreaths, Christmas lights, cards, lit Christmas village houses/buildings, serving pieces, dish sets, gift ideas, etc. for sale. In addition, they have a lot of warm clothing for sale. Now through the end of December, they’re having a Book Sale: five hardbound books for $5; five paperback books for $3; and eight children’s books for $1! All of the Christmas items they have are out on display, and when they’re gone, they’re gone — so shop early!
Those that shop on Amazon can help support the museum, while not raising the cost of their purchases at all, by using the following link: https://smile.amazon.com and then selecting “McLean County Historical & Genealogical Museum.” Then you shop as normal. Again, this does not raise the price of your purchases, but it’s a way for Amazon to help charities. A donation of .5% will be sent to the museum on all qualified purchases.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a great week!
