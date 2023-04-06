The Murphy Movement was a temperance (total abstinence from alcoholic liquors) movement named after its founder, Francis Murphy, a former saloon keeper.
Mr. Murphy spent five years in the early 1870s telling his story and promoting temperance in New England and the Midwest. Everywhere he went, he encouraged people to sign pledges not to drink. On the pledges was his motto, “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”
He believed the decision not to drink had to be a personal one, not one imposed by a legal ban. Those that signed the pledge were then given blue ribbons to wear as a token of the pledge. The Murphy movement continued to grow. It was an inclusive movement, with meetings attended by men, women and children — by people from all walks of life.
Per the Nov. 30, 1877 Owensboro Examiner: “It is but a short time since the Murphy movement began in Kentucky…temperance revolutions, not unlike the present, linger in the memories of our oldest readers. More than a generation ago there was the Washingtonians — a temperance organization that created a sensation throughout this country.” Then there were secret orders such as the Sons of Temperance, the Fountain of Temperance, the Temple of Honor and the Good Templars, as well as The Prohibition party — a political organization — and more. “But all of these have been outstripped by what we now see. The Murphy banner is loftier than all.”
The regional movement was inaugurated at the court-house in Owensboro on Dec. 11, 1877 by Judge Stuart, and within a week’s time had already gained a momentum that threatened “to carry all before it.” By that time about 700 had gone forward to take the pledge, “among whom may be found the professional man, the mechanic, the day-laborer and many of the youth of the city.” With several meetings held nightly at Hall’s opera-house, and overwhelming crowds present each night, the meetings included addresses by local speakers, and were “characterized by excellent vocal and instrumental music, rendering the gatherings decidedly lively and interesting.”
The South Carrollton News in the Messenger of Jan. 16, 1878 stated the following, “The Murphys haven’t reached us yet. We have but two liquor shops in our town, but these dealers are hoping the Murphy boys will give them the go-by. Many of our people, however, would wear the badge did they have the opportunity. I must say, to our credit, we have a sober people—little drunkenness in the town—none among the students, be it said to their praise.”
From a Livermore letter to the editor of the Messenger on Feb. 2, 1878, signed by C.F.G., “We have about five hundred inhabitants, white and black. About one hundred and fifty of this number belong to the Murphys. Hon. Robt. McFarland visited us last Friday night and made a very able speech in behalf of the Murphy movement.”
Also on that same date, “The Union (County) Local rejoices over the inauguration of the Murphy movement in its town, and says that some of the ‘oldest rats in the barn’ have been caught.’ ” And according to the Madisonville Times at Earlington, “out of a population of six or seven hundred, over six hundred have taken the Murphy pledge, among the number many hard drinkers.”
From the Feb. 13, 1878 Messenger, “The Kentucky Republican says that 1,200 inebriates have signed the Murphy pledge at Madisonville.” From Sorghotown on the same date—in part, “During this protracted dullness we did not have even a Murphy excitement, notwithstanding the desire of a good many of our citizens to enroll themselves under the blue banner. And although our place is degraded with but few inebriates and boasts itself for its temperance, still a hearty welcome would be given the Murphys.”
Per the Examiner of Feb. 15, 1878: “Kentucky has one hundred thousand Murphys. How is that for the land of ‘Old Bourbon,’ ‘apple jack,’ and ‘peach and honey?’ ” And also on that date, “The Murphy movement is in its infancy in Greenville, and yet the Echo claims 1,423 Murphys for that place.”
From the Feb. 20, 1878 Messenger, “It is said that every woman in Yelvington is a Murphy. No wonder the men embrace Murphy with alacrity. Two, however, do not embrace, although their wives have joined.”
From a Glenville letter to the editor of the Examiner, signed X.X.X., and dated March 12, 1878: “The Murphy movement struck our community on the 19th of February, and has met with decided success; in three meetings enrolling 99 members; so we mean to be temperate people also. On the 26th of February we had Messrs. R. McFarland and S.D. Kennady, from Owensboro, who lectured on temperance for us, and we return our thanks to those worthy gentlemen for their great encouragement and solicitations to the young men to refrain from the use of intoxicating liquors.”
Per another Livermore letter to the editor from C.F.G., in the Messenger of March 27, 1878: “The Murphy movement is still in a thriving condition in this place, meeting every Friday night.”
After mentions of the movement in newspapers began petering out, there was a large Murphy picnic held at Weir’s Park in Owensboro on July 4, 1878. Put on by the “ladies of Owensboro and vicinity,” for the “benefit of the Temperance cause and the Murphys especially,” the picnic was well attended, and included speakers, two bands, and free food for all in attendance, to include “ham, chicken, lemonade and frozen things.”
When I thought I would find no more on the movement, I came across a lengthy Glenville letter to the editor of the Examiner, signed by X.X.X. Printed on Sept. 20, 1878, it said, in part: “We have nothing to boast of over other communities, except the Murphy picnic that was given at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Saturday, Sept. the 7th. The Murphys met at the church at 9 1/2 o’clock a.m., and formed a line of procession. The choir leading, they marched to the grounds where arrangements had been made for the accommodation of audience and speakers. The audience was then addressed by Robert McFarland, from Owensboro, on the subject of temperance, and while he made the heart of the temperate man thrill with intense interest for the prosperity of the cause, he made the heart of the intemperate man to think over the sad evils growing out of the drunkard’s cups. The audience was highly entertained by him.
“Arrangements were then made for dinner, each family presiding over its own provisions. Invitations were extended to all persons upon the grounds, so all were fed and well satisfied, and from the tables, as on the day when our Savior fed the multitude in the wilderness, there were gathered many baskets full of provisions. In speaking for Vanover’s precinct uniting with the Glenville community (for the Murphy picnic), we would just say that no other part of the county of Daviess or McLean can beat that day for order and provisions.
“In the afternoon we were very agreeably entertained by Miss Floy Short and Miss Mollie Kerie with essays on the subject of temperance.” After a collection was taken up, and a picture raffled, with monies collected going to charities, “the audience dispersed quietly, and we hope, agreeably.”
That was the last I found of the movement locally. Although I searched for more information from the other McLean County towns, it seemed to be only Glenville and Livermore that were actively involved in the movement here. If anyone knows otherwise, please let me know.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free tours are available, and you can come in and do family research.
Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.