Christmas Day was unseasonably warm in McLean County this year. The temperature reached 73 degrees in Island, and the Messenger-Inquirer said the record high for Dec. 25, up until this year, was 67 degrees set in 1942. The last couple of weeks have seen some most unusual weather in this area. As I looked through the March 10, 1960, edition of the McLean County News, nearly 62 years ago, I read something that’s hard to imagine right now, as I write this on Christmas Day. Here follows the article, from “Seen and Heard in Livermore.”
“Snow Time” — “The winter’s heaviest snowfall started here Wednesday, March 2. Schools in Livermore and McLean County were closed Wednesday and did not open until Tuesday. The streets were very hazardous here, due to what is believed to be the heaviest snowfall in Livermore since 1945.
“Many streets are impassable without chains on the automobiles, and some without chains falter on level streets. With the traffic slowed down to a crawl, there have been no major accidents. Operation of bus service via U.S. 431 was halted Friday, however, the U.S. Highway Post Office has not discontinued operations. Everyday living has been greatly hampered due to this greatest March snowfall of modern times.
“Many children have enjoyed sleigh rides down ‘Schultz Hill’ on State Highway 136, the Calhoun-Livermore road — two miles from Livermore. The knob in a field there presented a fairly safe and thrilling ride for those hardy enough to brave the below-zero temperatures.
“The four major industrial plants in Livermore continued regular operation despite the snowfall. These wood-working plants are the Green River Chair Company, the Livermore Chair Company, the Wonderrest Chair Company and the Ken Novelty Company.”
After the articles on the McLean County post offices came out, I was asked where the Underwood Post Office might have been located; it closed in the early 1900s. I was also asked about the location of the Livia Post Office — the one that closed in the 1890s. If anyone knows where those post offices were located, please get in touch with me.
The museum continues to receive new items weekly, so come out and see all that is new since your last visit. The Treasure House has Christmas items that are regularly priced at $1 and up for half-price through this week. Come and get a deal! Remember that all purchases at the Treasure House help to pay the overhead for the museum.
The Museum and Treasure House are normally open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a Happy New Year and all the best in 2022!
