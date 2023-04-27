We had a busy week last week, with visitors and newly-donated items coming in. Remember that there’s always something new to see, so come by Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to tour the museum.
I have mentioned Hubert Mattingly before in this column, and last week I was searching for info on Pack School, and came across a wonderful article that Mr. Mattingly wrote for the May 16, 1974, NEWS. I think it was well written, and I’d like to share it with you here.
(“Editor’s Note [from 1974]: Hubert Mattingly, writer of this article, grew up in Poplar Grove and attended Branch School under Mrs. Della Walker Son. Later he taught at Pack, Rumsey, Island, Sacramento and Owensboro. In this article, he tells about teaching at the Pack School, which will have their annual reunion June 2. Mr. Mattingly is retired and lives in Owensboro.”)
“It is always gratifying to meet former pupils. Add to that former friends and neighbors, kinfolk and playmates; then you do have a joyful experience. It was good to be back at the old Pack School reunion and Annual Meeting last year. Driving over, I told my wife, ‘You’re going to meet the best people in the world.’ She is not a native McLean Countian. But she is a country girl. She is anxious to return this year. She immensely enjoyed it.
“I was a teacher there in the old two-room building in 1937. Myrl Austin was my helper. We were both young teachers. The children and parents were interested. They helped us both. We got off to a good start for a long career in teaching.
“It seems to me that you are doing a wonderful thing. There should be more of this sort of thing. There is so much of the past that is fine and beautiful, good and true, and inspiring that should be kept alive. Change is inevitable. Change is good. Change, we must. But this doesn’t mean that we throw away all the fine friendships we had. All the inspirational feelings toward each other. All the togetherness we had then. All the true brotherly love. The charity. The tenderness. The love for friend and neighbor. These things need be kept alive. People who do this are truly the salt of the earth. My early experiences were such that I have always thought of the people of the Pack community as that kind of people.
“Somehow, I have always thought of a country school house in the same manner as of a large old oak tree. Something with roots deep in the soil. Something of beauty beside the road. A thing of community pride. A place where the children came to play. Its shade in summer was cool and comfortable. Its big pot-bellied stove made it a place of warmth and comfort in winter. Here they came to share. Here young lovers came on Sundays to carve their names with little bow and arrows. Here the boys came to play ball. Here the older people gathered for civic meetings, or occasionally to worship. The people of the Pack community were a progressive people. They settled many community problems on these grounds and in the old building. They met here to debate. They gave plays.
“You can tear down old country school houses, but it is not that easy to erase memories. The old building is gone. You folks have done, in the true spirit of Pack School people, the next best thing. You have erected a nice little country church to replace it on the same site. It, too, reminds me of a large old oak tree in a shaded, secluded nook beside the road. A place to come for comfort, culture, gossip, and spiritual guidance. It is a place of shelter when we come back for the Annual Pack School people’s reunion.
“Perhaps, if every rural school house in America that has been torn down were replaced with a little church, and people would reassemble then occasionally to renew the moral and spiritual values received there, we would have a better world today. Now, I would be the last to suggest a return to the one room rural school. I would as soon suggest a return to the horse and buggy. Both the buggy and the school were terribly insufficient. But I am saying that the good part of the old one room school did not have to die when the old building was abandoned.
“The good part that we have in mind goes with people. Pupils are people and what I’m talking of is needed on big yellow buses. It could have been moved along with the pupils. It is needed in the big consolidated buildings even more than it was needed in the old Pack School building.
“I simply mean, simply stated, the teaching of the Golden Rule and all that is implied in its practical applications. Call it character education, moral and spiritual values, human relations, or what you will. The new morality does not include it, and our country is going to be the poorer because of that. Since 1937 we have come from poverty to the most affluent people who have ever lived on this earth. Soon neither our environment nor our ecology will sustain us. I have some fears that neither will our technology be able to save us.”
Mr. Mattingly’s article will conclude in next week’s column.


