Our speaker for June 12, a week from Monday, will be Mr. Eddie Price, who will do a presentation on “Ohio River Heritage—Boats, Floods and Dams.”
He also plans to touch on the Green River. Eddie Price has written several books, and he should have some available for sale that evening.
The program starts at 6 p.m., and is open to the public at no cost. Snacks will be available after the presentation.
The location is 540 Main St., Calhoun. For any questions, please call 270-499-5033.
In the May 11 museum article, I wrote about the Sultana Disaster. In that article I said that there were two known Kentucky veterans that survived the disaster, and were buried in Kentucky — one in Ohio County, which was PVT Thomas E. Carter — and one in Butler County. Recently, Ms. Pat Johnson came into the museum and spoke with Anita Austill, our curator. Pat said that the veteran buried in Butler County was her great-grandfather, Nicholas W. Johnson.
The following information is, in part, from “The Civil War in McLean County,” published by the McLean County News in 1997: Nicholas W. Johnson was born in Mayapple, Butler County in Dec. 1839, and at age 21 he enrolled in the Civil War in August, 1861 at Camp Joe Holt, Ind.
He was mustered into service a month later at Muldraugh Hill, Ky. for three years.
Muster rolls listed Private Johnson as a Regimental Teamster in Co. H, 2nd Ky. Volunteer Cavalry, which fought in such battles as Shiloh, Perryville, Stone River, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, and all of the battles of the Atlanta campaign.
Johnson re-enlisted in the 2nd Ky. Veteran Volunteer Cavalry at Bridgeport, Ala., and while in a detail of men under the command of Lt. Downing of Co. K, 8th Ind. Cavalry, Johnson was wounded in battle and captured by the enemy on October 27, 1864 near Buchanan, Ga. In the battle, Johnson received a gunshot wound in his left arm above the wrist, which he said broke the large bone, with the ball passing through his wrist. The bones did not heal properly, and he had little use of that arm again.
Johnson said he was captured immediately after being wounded, and added that he received rough treatment by the enemy. He was sent to Andersonville Prison in Georgia, and entered the prison hospital on February 17, 1865. His family members believe he nearly died in the prison hospital. Johnson told his grandson, Everage Johnson, of his plan with two other prisoners to escape the prison, but on the day of their planned escape, they found out that they would be released from Andersonville.
Johnson’s release was on March 27, 1865, and from there the prisoners were sent to an exchange camp in Vicksburg, Mississippi. It was there that Johnson boarded the Sultana, a Mississippi River paddle-wheeler steamboat. The Sultana headed north out of Vicksburg on April 24, and several miles north of Memphis at 2 a.m. on April 27, three of the four boilers exploded, resulting in the Sultana burning and sinking.
The Sultana had a legal carrying capacity of 376 passengers. In its upriver trip it carried approximately 2,400 passengers, which included some 1,960 paroled prisoners, 22 guards from the 58th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, 70 paying cabin passengers, and 85 crew members. Many of the paroled soldiers were in poor condition, having just left Confederate hospitals or prisons. As a result of this disaster, about 1,600 passengers were killed. It remains the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history.
The explosions and fire left Johnson with scalded arms and legs. He recuperated at the Washington Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He was discharged from service June 22, 1865 in Louisville.
After surviving the battle wound, the prison and the Sultana disaster, Johnson died February 20, 1920 of a flu epidemic, which swept through Butler County. He is buried in the N.W. Johnson Cemetery near Morgantown, Ky.
Current as of 1997: “The McLean County connection to this Civil War veteran is the late Cleat Johnson, his grandson. Great-grandchildren Cleatus, Pat, Donna Johnson and Debbie Enoch still live in Livermore. Cleatus and his son, Scott are active in the planning of the ‘Battle of Sacramento.’ Scott, a Civil War reenactor with the 5th Tennessee keeps the memories alive of this interesting man who fought in the ‘War Between the States.’ ”
You may have noticed the signs for the ballpark in Livermore, which is named for Cleat Johnson. Thanks, Pat Johnson, for coming in and giving us some more information on the other Sultana survivor—your great-grandfather. We appreciate it!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House now has its own Facebook page, which you can check out to see items currently for sale. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
