Last week we were visited by the children of St. Sebastian Preschool, located here in Calhoun.
The preschool’s head teacher is Nancy Dant and the assistant teacher is Sarah Thompson.
One day the 3 year olds came in, and the next day the 4 year olds visited. Some siblings also came in with the parents, grandparents or great-grandparents, and in total we had a great group of 36 children and 39 adults over the two-day period.
The preschool children were learning about family trees, and at St. Sebastian each child had started their own family tree by pressing their thumb on a green inkpad and making “leaves” on their respective tree with their thumb, to later be filled in with the names of parents and grandparents, etc.
At the Museum Ms. Thompson handed out the family trees to the children, and I thought they turned out really nicely. We then gave a briefing to everyone about the Museum and Family Research Center and what all we offer. Most of the adults and children had never been to the Museum, and some were unaware that there was one in the county.
Some of the children did a little more work on their family trees, and all the children went around with their parents or grandparents and toured the facility.
Jennie Seymour, Anita Austill and I answered any questions. We really enjoyed the visitors and hope that they will return whenever they want to learn more about their families and/or the history of McLean County — or whenever they want to check out what’s new at the Museum.
Now, the St. Sebastian Preschool children used to come to the Museum annually and tour the facility at Christmastime, but had been unable to come since 2019 due to COVID. So we were really happy their visits could start up again.
And speaking of family trees, please remember that if you need help starting your tree, we can help you with that, or if you have run into a brick wall at a certain point in your tree, we can do our best to try and break through that brick wall.
Some family trees have already been done, and there is a section of family histories in the Family Research Section here in the Museum.
We can also do a search of old newspapers online to try and find any articles mentioning your ancestors, bring up older obituaries, etc. Everything that we offer is free. The only cost is if you would like to make a copy of something, and that remains just 10 cents per copy. You can become a member of the Museum, and individual memberships are $20, but that is not a requirement to come and tour or do research; it’s just a way to help us with the museum’s overhead. For any questions at all, just give us a call!
The Treasure House has all frames and framed pictures for sale at 1/2 off, and you can still get a bag of books for $5. Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s items are out for sale.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
