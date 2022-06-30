Last week, I had the privilege of speaking at the June McLean County Chamber of Commerce meeting. We enjoyed a lovely roasted pork loin meal that was catered by Laurie’s Souper Savor of Beech Grove, and then I told everyone present about the museum and research center and all that we offer.
We even had two new members join right after the meeting. For anyone that joins now through the end of the year, their membership will extend through next year, as well — that’s $20 per person; $25 per non-profit; or $50 per business.
This week I share again from Landon Wills, who wrote about blacktopping a street in Rumsey. I felt it was timely, since Kentucky Highway 81 has just recently been blacktopped through Calhoun, and they are blacktopping that road from county line to county line.
What I’ve seen of it looks great, and it certainly is quieter at the museum when the semis roll through town. Dated Aug. 25, 1960, here’s what Mr. Wills had to say in the NEWS.
“It’s A Crime? — Although there isn’t much crime to report in the NEWS this week, some people thought what went on in Rumsey last week was a crime. Actually, what happened looked innocent enough. A block long street got blacktopped. But the result was astronomical. People who lived on other streets, roads and alleys thought it was a crime that the certain street was blacktopped and theirs wasn’t. And some of the innocent people who lived on the street thought it was a crime the way they were blamed for what happened. (Mr. Wills then referred readers to the Letters from Readers on the editorial page for some of the reactions.)
Mr. Wills continued: “One thing that some may not have understood: There are only two streets in Rumsey that were eligible to be blacktopped, for they are the only two which connect state roads. Some years ago, the state High Department started putting some blacktop on the other street. The intention then was to give some blacktop treatment to most of the streets in Rumsey. But one of the residents of the street that was blacktopped last week raised such a howl against it, that the state blacktop men left and didn’t return until last week. Now they probably wish they had stayed away!”
Here I will include, arguably, the most eloquent letter from a reader in that edition:
“Last week a group of men employed by the state highway commission invaded or assembled in Rumsey and proceeded to black-top LOST ALLEY from stem to stern. No questions were asked, no information was handed out and no harsh commands were uttered, but those men diligently labored in silence and in the very shortest time possible, the task was accomplished, and they left behind a street, I feel sure, satisfied and gladdened the hearts of every one adjacent to that street.
“But who gave the state highway commission the authority to invade Rumsey and single out an insignificant street like LOST ALLEY (rarely traveled) to be black-topped to the exclusion of all the other streets in Rumsey, or did the state highway commission just assume the authority?
“Had there been various industries fronting along said street, then there might have been some justification for such procedure. You know in a Democracy, we are supposed to have equal rights for all and special privileges granted to none. But, now in Rumsey, by ‘The Great Jehovah,’ we are having special privileges for a few and equal rights have vanished.
“If the ‘episode’ applied to an individual, then the one in the know or the one whom the state highway department fell in love with, is, indeed fortunate, and that one, no doubt as the work progressed, sat back and reveled in his or her ability to pull a slick one over those less fortunate. For such outstanding sagacity, that one is to be highly complimented.
“I would just like to confront that one and find out how it maneuvered the state highway department in being the personification of generosity to such a few. I rejoice with those about their improved street, but, they are no better, no more progressive, no more intelligent and no more deserving than are people along any other street in Rumsey. I would welcome our street to be blacktopped and in fact, every street in Rumsey likewise.
“The discrimination manifested by the state highway commission in Rumsey is without parallel. All we have done up to date is to stand afar off and ponder. At first our curiosity was aroused, then our anger arose and pervaded the atmosphere and winged over the little hamlet of Rumsey like a pall.
“So, now to those Rumseyites who have been left out in the dark—to arms and form in battle array, for we are going to have the hottest time in our little town, the like of which has never been seen or heard.
“From the manipulations of the state highway department last week in Rumsey, I would not be surprised to ultimately, to hear of heads catapulting from the chopping block. The gauntlet has been cast down and are we going to pick it up or lie supinely on our backs until we are bound hand and foot?
“Our rights have been flouted, our feelings disregarded, in fact, completely ignored and our only recourse is bold decisive action. Now is the time to strike then, let it be while the iron is hot.”
King W. Baker was the writer of this letter to the editor. Of course he must not have known the background — why that particular road had been blacktopped — but this does go to show that people can become excited when they don’t have all the facts. Still, I wish I could write with as much passion as Mr. Baker. Hopefully everyone up and down Kentucky Highway 81 was or will be pleased with the results of the current blacktopping on that road.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and closed on holidays. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St. (our P.O. Box is 291), Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead, and a happy and safe 4th of July!
