After sharing a 40-year-old article on Elba last week, I heard from Jerry Abney, who said the following, “It is with pleasure I read about Elba, where I ate many a sandwich when I was collecting insurance in that part of the county. Johnny Philips ran the store there before he moved his store to Beech Grove, then Butch and Carolyn Adams took over the Elba store. If you went across 56 and west about 5 miles, you came to Comer which was a small community before my time. Mrs. Dant (Carolyn’s family) lived on a hill and I was her insurance agent. She told me that when she was small her dad would go to Comer and bring her back some candy. I don’t know where she lived at that time. I do know down the road from Comer was where the Ranger’s Landing Ferry was located on Green River.”
Thanks for sharing your memories, Jerry!
Now for this week, I found something while rummaging through the filing cabinet in the research center. From March 14, 1957, this news article is entitled, “Calhoun Is Now ‘Cookin’ With Gas.’ ”
“Calhoun’s new natural gas system was officially opened Friday night with a flaring ceremony in front of the McLean county court house. This brief ceremony marked the culmination of long years of trying and hoping by Calhoun officers and citizens. A considerable number of Calhoun residents are already enjoying a modern utility which they had sought for many years, and others are being given service rapidly. To Calhoun’s mayor Charles L. Blancett fell the pleasant task of lighting the flare that symbolized the beginning of gas service.
“County attorney William E. Quisenberry was master of ceremonies. He remarked that the city of Calhoun, incorporated in 1852, had been waiting 104 years for gas and was naturally glad to get it now.
“J.L. Bugg, vice-president and general manager of Western Kentucky Gas Company (Owensboro, Ky.), responded that the company had been a neighbor of Calhoun for many years and is now happy to be a citizen. He said the company appreciated the kind reception given it in Calhoun, and pledged the very best service possible for customers in the city.
“Before the ceremony at the court house, a dinner was held at the school lunch room. Officers of the gas company were introduced to city and county officers and members of the Calhoun Lions Club.
“A letter giving an official expression of welcome to the company was written by Mayor Blancett on March 9, 1957.
Here is the text of the letter: “Dear Mr. Bugg: It was an honor and certainly a privilege to have you, your officials and employees, in Calhoun last night at the torch lighting ceremony. We hope that you will be as happy in Calhoun as we are happy to have you here. You will find in Calhoun the finest people in this whole wide, wide, world. They are honest, they are honorable, they are dependable, they are just very nice to do business with and they will make very, very good neighbors.
“I would like to mention your contractor, the Modern Welding Company of Owensboro, Ky., for being so very considerate of the citizens and property owners in Calhoun and also in the speed that they accomplished this system. It is almost unbelievable.
“Mr. Bugg, you have dealt very fairly with the citizens of Calhoun. In our dealing for this gas system we hit several stumps and each time you seemed to come up with a bulldozer or dynamite and removed that stump. We also know that a gas system is much more expensive to install today than it was 20 years ago, but again, Mr. Bugg, you gave us the same rate as those systems that were installed 20 years ago. We are very appreciative for the things that you have done for us in Calhoun. If there is any time that we can help you to make your job easier, feel very free to call on us.”
And it was signed, “Sincerely yours, C.L. Blancett, Mayor”
Please remember that our next quarterly meeting will at 6 p.m. this coming Monday, Sept. 18, when Spencer Brewer gives a presentation on “Important Flags in American History,” with an appearance by Betsy Ross. We hope you plan to attend and bring along a friend or two. Following the presentation we will have snacks.
The McLean County History Museum & Regional Family Research Center was represented at the Island Wooden Bridge Festival last Saturday. Anita Austill, Sam Austill and Margaret Underwood helped Islanders and former Islanders, who perused binders of historical information and photos of Island — and it let more residents know about our county history museum. Thanks, Anita, Sam and Margaret, for volunteering your time, on a beautiful Saturday, for the museum.
The Museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House is usually open the same times as the museum, but please call us to ensure they are open before heading out, as they will be having construction work done when another front window arrives. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. My email is secretary@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
