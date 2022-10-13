On Wednesday of last week we had a busy day.
We had visitors in from Owensboro and Arizona doing family research, and we also had 11 McLean County High School students from Mr. Gary Morris’ World War II Class, doing research on their Silent Hero Project.
Mr. Morris used to bring all of his history students in to do this, but now the high school offers an elective class for students interested specifically in learning about World War II.
The students pick a local veteran that served in WW II, and then collect documents to research that veteran. The documents include censuses that were done every 10 years, as they are now, and these give the students knowledge of where the veteran lived as a child and teen, and what their father did for a living.
The 1950 census came out this year, which gives more information about the veteran, as to their whereabouts following the war, their employment, and the beginning of their own family.
More information can be gleaned by looking at the Draft Card that the veteran filled out around 1940, or when they turned 18. It is now called Selective Service, so a Draft Card did not mean that they were drafted, but was just something they had to fill out.
If they were selected among those completing Draft Cards, then they were drafted. This document gives information as to where the person was living and working, and for whom, birthdate and birthplace, and gives physical features, such as height and weight, as well as hair and eye color.
Other documents include enlistment records; any newspaper articles that mention where they were stationed, or when they came home on leave; a V.A. BIRLS Death File record that gives enlistment and discharge dates, as well as the branch of service they were in; an obituary; and a Find a Grave memorial page, showing where they are buried, and oftentimes having a photo of the headstone or military marker, and sometimes even a photo of the veteran in uniform.
With all of this information and more, the students, working in pairs, write a eulogy about the veteran they selected to research, and the class may go to a local cemetery for the students to read their eulogy at the gravesite of their veteran.
In this case, one of the veterans being researched lived in Tennessee, and we still do our best to help look up information for veterans that lived elsewhere, to help out the students. In addition, Mr. Morris goes to St. Louis, MO to try and find even more information from the military files that are stored in that city, which is a great bonus for his students.
We have so many veterans from this area that served in the different wars and campaigns, and have now passed on, and I think it’s great that their memory is kept alive, and that today’s students are learning more about the veterans than just their names. My thanks to Mr. Morris for keeping the history of McLean County alive for these students by remembering the veterans’ lives and service to our country!
I asked last week if anyone knew where the tomato canning factories from 1920 were located in McLean County, and I heard from two people.
Judy (Nall) Rightmyer wrote in with the following information about Calhoun: “The Canning Factory was on First Street where Crounse Cooperation was. My Dad, Allen Taylor Nall, was secretary/treasurer and Mr. George Robertson was president. I have a short blade knife the workers used and an original label from the cans. When we were young, my girlfriend and I would take a saltshaker and sit behind the building and eat tomatoes until we were almost sick. They were in bushel baskets lined up to be processed. Then we would go to the ice plant next door and Mr. Pickle Bennett would give us each a jar full of ice to eat as we walked back home.”
Now Judy was born well after the Pocket Packing Company of Evansville went bankrupt, but the building she’s talking about could well have been the factory that they had built in 1920, especially since it was used for the same purpose, years later.
Eldon Eaton said he has a picture somewhere showing a canning factory in Livermore. It was on Third Street across from a church. He said he never actually saw the building — except in the picture — so it was razed some time ago.
My thanks to Judy and Eldon for writing in!
Right now I’m in communication with a lady from Michigan who is researching Isaac Rickard. Isaac and his wife had a daughter named Mahaley (Rickard) Stewart, 1848-1931. Mahaley was married to William Jordan Stewart, and at one time they lived in Rumsey. Mahaley is buried in Muhlenberg County. If there is anyone that has done research on Isaac Rickard, and/or knows where his family originated from, please let me know.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (and are closed most holidays), from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.