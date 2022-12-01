Our last quarterly program for the year will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when our speaker, Eldon Eaton, will give a talk on the history of the Oak Hill Cemetery. We hope you will attend. Snacks will follow the program.
I now continue with Euleen Rector Rickard’s article about the Sacramento School, dated Sept. 25, 2005.
“History of Sacramento Consolidated School, Part 2”
“In the early days there was no auditorium or gymnasium for basketball. They practiced outside on dirt courts. Hubert Mattingly, a member of one of the early teams, called it ‘a dirt court league.’ In 1925, with the name ‘Golden Tornadoes,’ they began practicing and playing in an abandoned tobacco warehouse. They played the so-called powerhouse teams of Central City, Owensboro, Madisonville and Greenville—all in their gymnasiums—as teams who had gymnasiums would not come to Sacramento to play in the tobacco warehouse. That year the team was runner-up in the district tournament.
“The success of that team aroused the interest and pride of the town, and a gymnasium, built immediately behind the school, was ready for the 1928-1929 school year. It had bleachers on the north side and a stage on the east end with dressing rooms in the basement—a combination gymnasium and auditorium. With the new gymnasium, it was fitting that the team have a new name and colors, so the birth of the Bluejays and colors of blue and white. That same year a girls’ basketball team was formed with Miss Lottie Thomas as coach.
“In the first games played in the gymnasium, both the boy and girl teams won. The Bluejays went to State in 1930 and were defeated in the first game by Tolu, and again in 1934 being defeated by Highland High School.
“In 1931 the Lady Jays won the McLean County and District Tournaments before being defeated in the Regional. It was the last year for girl basketball teams for forty years. The game was determined by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to be too rough for girls, and was outlawed by the General Assembly.
“One hundred and seventy-two graduated high school from the hallowed halls of the old white frame schoolhouse before it was destroyed by fire on the morning of January 13, 1937. It had served twenty-nine years.
“At the time, a committee had been seeking funds for a new building. The old building was in poor condition and thought to be dangerous, as the upper floor sagged. It was not a great loss, but the loss of beautiful trophies that were won by the teams who had struggled through the early days of sports was invaluable.
“After the fire, classes were set up in the gymnasium with the different grades separated by burlap curtains. Students met for classes on the stage, in dressing rooms and any space that was vacant. Teachers and students worked under adverse conditions, but were heartened that a new school building would be constructed.
“The Work Progress Administration (WPA) began construction on the new building in July of 1937. In the fall, when A.G. Crume came as principal, classes still met in the gymnasium, with some classes moving to the new building after Christmas. The building was not completed until February 1938.
“Gradually throughout the county, roads had improved and with improved roads, consolidation was inevitable. Transportation had changed from wagons and buggies to cars, trucks and buses. Willis Galloway and Miller Rickard each bought a bus and leased their services to the county, transporting elementary students from Station, West, Coffman, Branch, Stringtown and Bennett to Sacramento. Seventeen sophomore, junior and senior high school students were bussed from Island.
“In 1937 a Junior High School was established in Island, and the freshman high school students attended it until 1940.
“Sacramento Consolidated School began with the largest enrollment ever on September 5, 1938. A.G. Crume was principal, and there were eight teachers for the grade school and seven for high school. Two new departments, music and commercial/journalism were added and clubs were formed: a pep club, Girl Reserve club, Future Farmers of America, Hi-Y, Glee Club, 4H and Conservation Clubs.
“A school newspaper was published for the first time and season tickets and schedules for the basketball teams were published. That year members of the basketball team received new uniforms, and for the first time were awarded honor sweaters.
“The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and America’s involvement in World War II slowed the progress of the school. Students and teachers volunteered or were drafted and many served four or more years. Food, clothing, gasoline and other necessities were rationed.
“Manpower and supplies were limited when fire dealt a blow to the already trying times of the school. During a rainstorm on Friday, May 26, 1944 lightning struck the gymnasium, burning it to the ground. Members of the P.T.A., who had worked to raise money to buy a piano and red velvet curtains for the stage, saw their hard work go up in flames. After some despairing moments, the community rallied and a new gymnasium—bigger and better—was built.
“The basketball team of 1949 was a ‘powerhouse,’ and on the night of December 7th they were returning in high spirits with a win over the big gun of the region, the ‘Red Devils’ of Owensboro Senior High. In the dark of the night they saw the glow of a fire in Sacramento. By the time they arrived in town the gymnasium, not quite five years old, was burning to the ground. Luckily, the school building was spared and a third gymnasium was built and still serves the school today.”
This article will conclude in next week’s edition.
The Museum and the Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business.
The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.