Our annual membership meeting/quarterly program will be at 6 p.m. this coming Monday, June 13, in the museum annex. The meeting itself lasts about five minutes, followed by the quarterly program. Our speaker, Sue Berry, will talk on “Finding Skeletons in Your Closet,” and that will be followed by some snacks and fellowship time. Everyone, whether or not you’re a member, is invited to attend.
We will also offer valet parking for this quarterly program, so that you don’t have to walk up the little hill from the back parking lot to the museum doors. For any questions, please give us a call at the museum. Our number is 270-499-5033 and our address is 540 Main St., Calhoun.
Reference last week’s article about the history of the wet/dry status of McLean County, I heard back from a couple of members.
One recalled a relative chauffeuring another relative to Muhlenberg County a time or two, to buy some bootleg liquor—as the person wanting the liquor apparently wasn’t in a state to drive there himself.
And Belinda Collings Thomson had this to share: “Certainly McLean County has been dry during my lifetime, but bootleggers have always operated around the county. In the early 1980s some guys were hauling alcohol to bootleg across the Green River between Calhoun and Rumsey. For some reason, they thought they were about to be found out and dumped the cargo into the river and escaped uncaptured. Later they returned and tried to dive and recover the spirits. They were unsuccessful. My brother, Joe Collings, and some of his friends got word of the adventure and decided to try their luck at recovery. They were successful.
“A while later Joe came to see me, related the story and said ‘I have tried to drink this stuff every way possible — mixed with Coke or orange juice, straight and out of the freezer. I cannot drink it; it is awful. You have been around, see if you can stomach it.’ I tried it out, had enjoyed it in the past and received the remaining bottle from Joe. It was VSOP Brandy.
“I wish Joe was alive so I could get more explicit details. So much time has passed that some of the details are fuzzy in my memory. I do remember the bottle still had river sludge/mud on it.
“I find it interesting that a county so opposed to legal alcohol has been rife with bootleggers simply forever.”
I mentioned to Belinda that I had never heard of brandy being mixed with anything, and I asked her if she was able to drink the VSOP Brandy. Belinda replied, “I had tried that brandy before and liked it. It was fairly expensive. The one recovered from the Green River was absolutely fine; the bottle just needed to be cleaned up. Joe had not opened that particular bottle. His share of the loot was evidently more than one bottle. He had never heard of brandy and did not know it is sipped and never mixed. Wish I could have watched him try ‘everything’ to make it drinkable.”
Thanks, readers, for writing in! I hope to see several of you at the program this coming Monday. There is no fee — just bring a friend and come on out.
The Museum and Treasure House are usually open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Again, our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
