The Eastwood Ferry, which was located two miles east of Sebree and six miles southwest of Beech Grove, began operating about 1869. Some mentions in the paper included: in May of 1893, “Mr. R.D. Lightfoot sold to J.G. Conley his one-third interest in the Eastwood ferry for $700. Mr. Conley is one of the best ferrymen on Green River.” In May of 1900, Sam C. Tanner, who then had the Eastwood Ferry franchise, brought suit against J.H. Blackwood, R.M. Ward and others to recover damages from them having established another ferry at Eastwood, as they considered the Eastwood Ferry rates as “extortionate.” Having asked for $40,000, the jury awarded Tanner damages in the sum of $600. From Feb. 21, 1902, “There were about 25 loads of McLean County tobacco crossed the river at Eastwood Ferry Thursday for Sebree.” A Jan. 1903 article mentioned that a “rush of tobacco on the local Owensboro market continues,” with prices as good as at any time in the season, and stated that “the Eastwood Ferry is doing a good business on Webster County tobacco, which is being hauled through Sebree and brought to Owensboro.” In June 1903, the floating studio spent several days at Eastwood Ferry. And in January 1916, the following was announced: “Homer Sandefur, of Comer, has purchased from the Tanner heirs the Eastwood ferry on Green River, between (Sebree) and Beech Grove. The deal calls for three-and-one-half acres of land on the Webster County side and one acre on the McLean County side. The consideration was $5,000.”
An article by Joe Ford in 1985 included a portion of a letter he had received concerning the winter of 1917-18: “I, Mary Neva Coleman, 85 years young, remember … snow falling in November 1917 and (it) didn’t melt until March 1918. Lege Samuel Howard and Bessie Christine Boston, Kirk Eugene Coleman and Mary Neva Wiggins were married in a double wedding ceremony Dec. 24, 1917. The snow had fallen, a very deep snow, the Green River was frozen over. These couples were going to Henderson, Kentucky, to be married. The ice had to be chopped so the ferry boat could cross Green River at Eastwood Ferry between Beech Grove and Sebree. A channel had to be cut all the way in the thick ice. These couples took the train at Sebree and proceeded on to Henderson and were married. The snow had drifted in some places higher than a horse’s back. My father, Ben Wiggins, walked across the ice at Eastwood Ferry.”
During the flood of 1937, the Eastwood Ferry was owned by E.L Critser. It was not operated as a ferry “for several days or weeks,” but the owner used his boats to rescue people and livestock.
As early as 1940, Webster County officials launched a move to build a span across Green River. In 1942 an article mentioning “projects near” included a bridge across Green River at Eastwood Ferry. A Sebree article from May 1943 stated that Camp Breckinridge extended its training facilities to include approximately 2,000 acres in Webster and McLean counties, centering at Eastwood ferry. (A permit plan was used, rather than an outright purchase of the land.) This announcement gave some verification of rumors that persisted as soldiers from the camp engaged in maneuvers, both on land and in the water. It was noted that the ferry was about halfway between Owensboro and the Camp on Hwy. 56 — about 25 miles from each.
In late February 1944, W.E. Daniel, raised in the Sebree area, had this to say in his article: “Bridges expedite travel and ferries delay our hurried trips, but the slower way has its compensations. The writer crossed Green River at Eastwood Ferry a few days ago. The approach was necessarily at a moderate gait, to make sure the ferry was on the McLean County side before we drove down the slope. The wide valley spread invitingly. Farmers were working at varied tasks. Chickens were fluttering and cattle browsing, and housewives flitted in and out as we passed and then paused at the river’s brink. To our left a deep ditch, almost a canyon, cleft the fertile farm land, and dwellers just across it had bridged the chasm several yards back from the stream.
“There was a short wait while the ferryman drove his craft over after us. Another automobile was ahead of us. We visited and chatted while watching the boatman, his small gasoline motor chugging and the bigger flat ferryboat skimming over the brown waves. Rains upstream had sent the river climbing up the banks. Its muddy waters lapped the shore. Debris drifting down with the current bade us to speculate on where the small tree fell into the river and how far toward its origin in the Kentucky hill country beyond Bowling Green the uplift of waters began. Speculation is always interesting to one who grew up in the country and retains many of his country ways.
“Our reveries were interrupted by the ferry boat scraping the gravel roadway. The pilot leaped ashore and tied his craft to the iron stakes driven into the ground. With the chain fixed he motioned us to drive on. The first car slipped easily toward the front end of the boat. We dropped in behind. There was a spinning of the wheel, a grunting, a barking of the motor. The machinery gripped fast; the propeller churned the waters into spray, and soon we were climbing the bank on the Webster County side. The ferry owner lived near the river. At the top of the bank a professional man and wife from some miles away watched the crossing. They had motored down to get some fish. They had made their purchase and were just sitting idly, as the ferry boat plowed across.
“There was another short wait and more gossiping. The ferryman, an old friend, knew the latest talk, and to chat with him was to add to our store of knowledge. The river fell a few feet, he told us, and then another freshet upstream sent it up again. Not that it will reach a danger crest, in his opinion. But even those best acquainted with its moods admit it is rather intractable at times, and when least expected it may go on a rampage. It has gone far inland, to bury all the lowland hugging the hills on both sides under a tawny blanket. And some time it will creep upon and up the slightly shelving slope, to evict those who live in the flood plain. But when is a mystery.
“Ferry boating now is far from the days when the boat was managed by oars, two on a side. Then the strength of the oarmen was pitted against the strength of the river. Manfully they struggled, and gladly the boatman saw the decline of his enemy. Then wires were attached to the bands and these helped to guide the craft across, so much easier than when the oars alone furnished the motive and directing power. Then motor boats were added, and small as they are they are mighty. And with that aid the ferryman relaxes his arms but not his vigilance. The ferry boat crossing isn’t so bad. It gives us time to chat with other travelers and to renew our talk of old times with the ferryman.”
During the Ohio River Flood of March 1945, “the second highest flood in history,” with the Green River continuing to rise, the Eastwood Ferry was forced to close. In September 1952 the Eastwood Ferry Co. put into operation “a new ferry boat with a capacity of eight passenger cars on one trip. The boat would safely carry more than 100,000 pounds, was 64 feet long and 18 feet wide, and three feet deep. The ferry was owned and operated by E.L. Critser of Sebree and J.A. Critser of Beech Grove.”
Talk of a bridge was again brought up in 1955. The Army Corps of Engineers had been contacted, and had returned tentative plans for some modifications, which were being made at that time. In 1962 the push for a toll bridge over the Green at this location was shot down because it would not pay for itself. “The reason: Competition of free bridges and declining population in McLean and Webster counties.”
As with other ferries, Eastwood Ferry had its share of tragedies through the years. In 1897, while loading some fertilizer at Eastwood ferry, a team belonging to Marion Walker became frightened and ran into the river and was drowned. In 1942 two couples were in a car at 3:30 a.m. when the driver drove through three chains and into the river. The two Evansville women, one of them the driver, died, and the two men survived. Ferry operator E.L. Critser ran to the ferry and helped to pull the men in. In 1948 one couple drowned — a Madisonville woman, and a Hopkinsville man, who was the son of the former state senator, John L. Thurmond. Another couple with them survived. In December 1953, a young man from Providence drove his vehicle into the river and drowned. In late 1962, a Paris, Tennessee, man drove into the river and also drowned. There were at least two other accidents where all occupants survived. In all cases but that of the Providence man, it was after dark, and everyone involved was unfamiliar with the area.
In 1964, when then-ferry owners, Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Bruce, went to auction off the ferry equipment, land, franchise and residence, they advertised that the ferry had been in operation over 100 years, was open 24 hours a day and had a capacity of 8 cars or 50 tons. The Bruces were moving to Florida.
The Eastwood Ferry ceased operations at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 19, 1969. Mentioning the final voyage, which would be the following day, a newspaper caption read, “The 100-year-old facility, owned by Bennie Lynn, will be replaced by a new toll bridge, which is part of the relocated Kentucky 56, linking McLean and Webster counties through the Pennyrile Parkway project. A month ago the ferry transported an average of 150 cars per day across the river. Eastwood Ferry is powered by cables during low water periods and by a small tugboat during high water.”
Our next quarterly program at the museum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, and is open to the public. Our speaker will be Sue Berry, and her topic is “Finding Skeletons in Your Closet.” The museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is (270) 499-5033.
I wish everyone a safe week!
