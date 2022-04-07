This week I cover some of the unusual occurrences, notations and/or oddities in McLean County, found in the Owensboro newspapers in 1900.
Jan. 13 — “Dickeyville” is the name of the new town just starting up at the Big Lick below Rumsey. Its population already numbers about 25 or 30 inhabitants and daily adding.”
Jan. 14 — “Calhoon has a big smallpox scare, though there is not a case of smallpox in the town. However, there are three cases at Livermore. The mail boat Kalista makes two round-trips daily between Calhoon and Livermore and the Calhoon people fear that the smallpox will get to them on the boat.” “The health officers of the town are very careful not to permit any person suspected of having had any exposure to smallpox at Livermore getting off the boat and going up town. A general order of vaccination has been made, and it is said that there is going to be more sore arms in Calhoon in a few days than was ever before known in that town.”
Jan. 22 — A Scare at Island: “There is considerable alarm here on account of the smallpox at Livermore and at South Carrollton. There are three cases at Livermore and at South Carrollton an employee in a factory broke out with the disease. This place is situated on the O. and N. railroad and its position between Livermore and South Carrollton exposes it to an outbreak of smallpox, and especially so owing to the fact that there are many transient people here, employed in the mines, at the mills, and in getting out timber. The sheriff will be here today to see that everybody is vaccinated.”
Feb. 10 — Soon after the news of the death of Gov. Goebel reached Calhoon Saturday night, the courthouse and church bells were tolled. (KY Gov. William Goebel remains the only state governor in the U.S. to ever be assassinated while in office.)
More notes from the same date: “Some coal miners from Aberdeen contemplate sinking a shaft in search for coal near Calhoon in the spring.” “There is continual demand for houses to rent in Calhoon.” “The small-pox scare has about died out in Calhoon. The hundreds of our people who were vaccinated are getting well.”
April 21 — “Fox hunting is all the go in Calhoon and surrounding country now, and the boys and dogs raise the natives several nights in the week.” “It is astonishing the amount of dimension lumber, cross ties and hub timber that is shipped out of Green river every month; to say nothing about the thousands of cords of beech wood that is shipped by the Phosphate Alcohol company to their factory at Evansville, and the millions of staves to the Cincinnati Cooperage company. It brings a big revenue to the Green river country.”
May 19 — Among the noted fishing grounds…is Buck Creek, two and one-half miles above Calhoon.
July 21 — “Pet rattlesnakes are the latest fad with some of our farmers. David Riggs, the snake charmer, has three in captivity and had one on exhibition on Main Street (Calhoon) Saturday. He keeps several blacksnakes in his corn crib to keep out the rats.”
July 29 — “Judge Ben F. Landrum has the swellest trotting cart in town. He purchased it from Mr. John Calhoon to exercise his blooded mare.”
Aug. 15 — “That clipped head of Jake Shutt is the slickest article in Calhoon. Many flies have met their fate on that cranium since the skinning.”
Aug. 22 — “There is an ice famine here. The people who handle it say they can get none scarcely from either Evansville or Owensboro.”
Sep. 28 — “The telephone exchange of Beech Grove has been in operation for some weeks, and the people think they could not get along without it. The exchange takes in Comer, Congleton, McKinley, Elba and Calhoon.”
Nov. 10 — “A Beech Grove man, returning from a political meeting last week, late at night, tried to find bread and jelly in the dark for a midnight lunch. He got the bread all right, but took a generous bite of the stuff before he realized that the jelly was homemade soft soap.”
Dec. 4 — “The Crescent City (riverboat) ran into the telephone lines across Green river at Livermore Sunday. The wires hung on the boats on both sides of the river before the wires parted. After breaking, the wires caught on the pilot house, bending the whistle pipe and tearing off the ornamental work on the pilot house, and otherwise damaging the boat. Several hundred feet of the wire had to be cut off the boat’s wheel while the boat was at the Livermore landing. The boat also broke down the telephone wires at Point Pleasant, Ceralvo and Smallhous.”
And although out of chronological order, I am placing this one, from March 18, last. A correspondent under the nom de plume of “Preacher” writes as follows to the Calhoon Star: “A good joke is going the rounds that during the progress of a sanctified meeting at Island, Ky., an over-zealous brother concluded he was the means of transportation from this earth to the better land. So lowering himself upon his hands and knees, he cried out: ‘Anyone who wants to go to heaven, get on and let’s go.’ Two or three men rode the brother to the front, where he threw them off like a bucking bronco. When upon his return he called for another passenger, a young man equipped with two heavy spurs mounted the conveyance provided, and began to drive the rowels into each side, which caused the improvised mule to quicken his pace and the passenger was soon landed. Thus ended the scene and no other happy convert has had the privilege of riding into heaven at this meeting upon the representative of Baal’s animal, for he did not like the spurs.” (Now I don’t know about you, but I seriously doubt that last one!)
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week!
