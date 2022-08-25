The personal letter that follows came from the NEWS of January 4, 1962 — 60 years ago — and was printed in the “Letters from Readers” section.
“This letter was not addressed to the NEWS, but to Mrs. John Yadon of Island. Although it is a personal letter to her, she thought it might be interesting to some of you who know or knew some of the people mentioned in the letter. It is further evidence of the sad way in which McLean County people have been scattered ‘to the four winds’ and how some of them keep in touch through reading the NEWS. The writer of the letter was living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the letter was dated December 22, 1961.
“Dear Caltha: I read in the McLean County News about your husband passing on. I want you to know that you have my greatest sympathy. But perhaps you have forgotten me. You used to take care of me when my mother and father went places. They were Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Atherton, and we lived near Nuckols. I hardly remember your husband except he seemed to always be smiling. I had often wondered about you two. I lost my mother and father many, many years ago. We don’t forget all of these sorrows, but we will soon be seeing them again.
“We came West for my health 46 years ago. I never got strong enough to amount to much, but at least I managed to look after my mother and father in their old days.
“I was in Kentucky about 25 years ago. The trip made me sick again, and I never expect to see Kentucky again.
“I would really love to see you. Next to my mother and father, I thought more of you and your husband than anyone in the world. You were always so kind to me.
“I have a few relatives out here. Uncle Tom’s George and his wife have a home here. However, George is still in the armed forces, and he goes over about all the world — Iceland, England, Italy, Japan and I don’t know where else.
“When you feel better, write to me sometime. I would love to hear from you. Mary Foley Charlet of Livermore sends me the paper. I find I know very few back in Kentucky.”
The letter was signed by Grace Atherton.
Caltha Yadon must have been so touched to receive this letter from Grace. Caltha died a year later, just shy of her 91st birthday. She was survived by a foster daughter, Mrs. Willie B. McAfee, a foster son, Ezra Garst, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
This goes to show that, sometimes, you never really forget home, there’s always someone you thought highly of, and a letter (even a short one) goes a long way in letting someone know that you appreciated them; so let that special person know how much they meant to you while they’re still here to read it.
