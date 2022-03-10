This coming Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m. will be our next museum program. Our guest speaker will be Mr. Richard Kolody, talking about WW II. He served during WW II, and it should be an interesting talk. Everyone’s invited to attend and bring a friend or two.
Snacks will follow the talk. There is additional parking in the rear of the Treasure House and the museum, and the entrance to the museum is through the double doors on the side porch. Note that this will be the day after Daylight Saving Time starts, so it will still be light outside when the program is over. For any questions, please call the museum at 270-499-5033.
I heard from several people about the Ankerman article, including those who remembered going into the Ankerman Store when they were young. With so many items here in the museum, I’m still seeing something new about every week that I didn’t know was here. Some additional information was found in the dining room of the museum: George Ankerman’s work ranged from making simple household pieces to installing metal roofs, guttering and other projects. It was said, “George can do it if you just give him an idea what you want.”
Mentioning George’s sister, Anna, who ran the gift shop, it said she was known for carrying a red silk umbrella, the handle of which is displayed in a glass case in the dining room. Also mentioned is that the Ankermans were known for their beautiful booths at the McLean County Fairs and were awarded the Blue Ribbon for being the “most attractively decorated.” They were, indeed, a very interesting family.
Now more tidbits originally printed in the Calhoun Star. From Dec. 13, 1908: “Good Showing Made by Calhoun Company of the State Guard: Col. Charles D. Clay and Col. W.N. Hughes, of the regular army, and the members of the state guard inspection board, composed of Col. Jouett Henry, chairman; Major A.M. Moffett, and Lieut. W.H. Meadows, First Infantry, held the annual inspection of the Calhoun company of state guards (Company M, Third Infantry), Saturday, Dec. 5, at Armory hall.Col. Clay stated that for the short time of drilling they have had, the company made a most creditable showing and was made up of good material that would show to advantage in the future.”
What some people don’t realize, and I didn’t until Eldon Eaton told me about it, is that the State Guard had locations in both Livermore and Calhoun at one time. If anyone knows where that Armory hall was located in Calhoun, please contact me.
Continuing with tidbits from Dec. 13, 1908: “Gold Quartz from Alaska: Mr. Tom Kerrick, who has been located in Alaska and Siberia for the past two years, returned home last Thursday and brought with him a large quantity of gold quartz from the gold fields. The specimens can be seen at Howdon’s drug store.” “Best Licks Laying Brick: The late cold snap has delayed the brick laying work on the new courthouse, but Messrs. Charley Hays and Mack Hagan keep abreast of the weather and put in their best licks in laying brick.” “Good Eatin’ in McLean: McLean County has been enjoying a ‘hog-killing’ time during the late cold snap and fine spare-ribs, backbones and sausage-meat have flooded our market. Now don’t you know that’s good eatin’?”
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a great week!
