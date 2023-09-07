Last week our curator, Anita Austill, was reading an article about Elba, and I thought the article would be interesting to share. It was written 40 years ago by Thos. Kevin Carman and was in the NEWS on June 30, 1983.
Memories of Elba Relived:
“Hidden among the forested hills of McLean County, Kentucky, between Beech Grove and Owensboro, is a small farming community not unlike hundreds of others throughout the state. The unattentive traveler speeding along Route 56 might pass right through it without even realizing he has passed. Only a small country store and a few homes now exist at the crossroads, but less than a century ago it was a bustling little town.
Elba, Kentucky, has been home for several generations to many of the families still living in the vicinity. Many of them recall the stories their ancestors recounted and childhood events that transpired in the community. Others remember businesses now gone and days gone by when the town was used by many as a stop-over between their farms and the warehouses in Owensboro.
“Consider for a moment, however, the name ‘Elba.’ ” On one count it is the name of an island off the west coast of Italy where Napoleon Bonaparte lived after his exile from France. Elbe is the name of a river which runs through Czechoslovakia and Germany. Elba is also translated to mean “God the Father.” So where did the town actually get its name? None in the community today is certain just where it originated!
“The answer is actually the result of a complex chain of events. Around the turn of the nineteenth century, two families immigrated to America from the Hamburg region of Germany — the Bergstrom and Shake families were fleeing various forms of persecution.
“The Bergstroms were Lutheran and were fleeing religious persecution as well as mandatory military service of all male children at age 14. The Shakes, on the other hand, were close relatives and loyalists of an overthrown king and fled the country for their lives.
“William Shake married the 14th of January, 1814 in Oldham County, Kentucky, to Sarah Martha Smith. Among their nine children was a daughter, Mary Shake, who was born the 18th of March, 1821 in Oldham County, and married in 1844 to William John Harding. Among their children was a daughter, Lenora Bell Hardin, who was born in April, 1859 at Beech Grove, Kentucky, on the old Hardin Schoolhouse Farm.
“Richard T. (Bergstrom) Burge moved from Virginia around 1845 and settled in Butler County, Kentucky, where he married the 23rd of May, 1850 to Frances Ann Ellis of Washington County. They had three children: Martha Burge, James F. Burge, and Thomas Monroe Burge, who was born in February, 1858.
“When Richard and Fannie Burge died, leaving the children orphaned, they were assigned guardians. Thomas Monroe Burge being assigned to Julia Landrum in Beech Grove. She was the widow of one of the last American Indians in the county. It was in this manner that he met and later married the 24th of December, 1880 in McLean County to Lenora Bell Hardin.
“Both Tom and Nora corresponded with relatives in Germany; they knew well their heritage and passed it on to their descendants. But of their seven children, only one survived a surge of Meningitis; her name — Elba Myrtle Burge. She was born the 24th of January, 1884 near the crossroads north of Beech Grove where her father operated a general mercantile.
“The store was located on the corner opposite where the present store stands and was accompanied by several other small businesses and homes. As time passed and the community grew, it became necessary to have a local Post Office. The people had previously received their mail through Beech Grove, but the population and the store provided ample cause to have a Post Office of their own.
“The name of the community in these early years is uncertain, but it most certainly had to have duplicated that of another town in Kentucky with a Post Office or it would not have been necessary to change it. When the application was filed with the Postmaster General and returned, the community elders held a town meeting to decide upon a new name for the tiny town. The decision was ultimately left to Thomas M. Burge, who at the time operated the store where the Post Office was to be located.
“After some deliberation, Tom Burge decided to name the town for his daughter, Elba, who was his only child to have survived the epidemic only a short time before. And so the 24th of July, 1888 Thomas Monroe Burge received his official appointment and was the first Postmaster of Elba, Kentucky.
“When Tom Burge sold the store two years later and moved to Louisville, he was replaced as Postmaster by John J. Mosley. Mosley was appointed the First of August, 1890 and served in that capacity until the 7th of January, 1902 when the Post Office closed. Mail was again received through Beech Grove until the 24th of July, 1903, supposedly due to a fire which reportedly destroyed the store building.
“Richard B. Fulkerson replaced John Mosley, and his appointment became effective the 31st of October, 1902. He aided in rebuilding the store and Post Office before resigning his appointment in favor of George E. Merimee the 14th of December, 1904. He, in turn, was succeeded the 28th of August, 1905 by John B. Brooks. The Post Office remained in his care until it closed the 24th of September, 1907.
“Thomas M. Burge later served as an insurance agent in Louisville where he lived through 1904. He then moved his family (consisting of his wife, Nora B., and his grandson, William Thomas Carman, Sr.), to Little Rock, Pulaski County, Arkansas. Here he served as deputy marshall, a favorite occupation of his, since he spent his childhood with his step-brothers who were Indians and well-trained in tracking. He also operated an ice-cream vending cycle from which he sold fresh homemade ice-cream, and later worked part-time as a painter.
“Thomas Monroe died the 26th of May, 1927 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Lenora Bell, his widow, died the 25th of March, 1929. Elba married first Gustave Buell Carman, and second Marshall Humphrey Stovall, who is reportedly related to the husband of former Lt. Governor Thelma Stovall of Kentucky.
“The people, like so many generations of humble pioneers, have long since passed on, but their legacies remain. The names are still present in the folklore and traditions of a few old timers, but they seldom receive the credit they are due. From a heritage of German Aristocracy to humble farmers of the Bluegrass — from orphan to Postmaster — Thomas Monroe Burge lived his life in service to others — and Elba, Kentucky, is his living memorial … a page in history seldom recounted by even the residents of the tiny town.
“In closing, lest we should forget — in the words of the noble Rabbi … ’We have learned nothing, and all who have passed before us have done so in vain, if we cannot learn from the past.’ ”
The author, Thos. Kevin Carman, was the great-grandson of Elba Myrtle Burge. Elba (pronounced Elbee) is one of those towns that I had always wondered where the name came from, so I was happy to learn that information from this article.
There has been a change of plans for our next quarterly meeting, which will be Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. Due to a medical emergency, we will not have the presentation on “Friendship Quilts,” but we will have, instead, “Important Flags in American History,” with an appearance by Betsy Ross. Spencer Brewer will be our speaker. We hope you will plan to attend and bring a friend. Following the presentation we will have snacks.
The museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House is usually open the same times as the museum, but please call us to ensure they are open before heading out, as they will be having construction work done when another front window arrives. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. My email is secretary@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
