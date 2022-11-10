As we get into the colder weather, I’m sharing a short article that Euleen Rector Rickard wrote on July 26, 2001, which talked about the river freezing over. This particular instance occurred in 1940, and as that was the year Euleen graduated from high school in Sacramento, I’m sure she remembered it well.
“Frozen Green River — 1940”
“At Christmas time in 1939 the weather turned bad and there was snow, ice and below freezing temperature continuing into 1940. The coldest was eighteen degrees below zero.
“Green River, known as the ‘deepest for its width,’ had not frozen over since the winter of 1917-1918. With the long span of sub-zero temperatures, ice began forming in the river and on January 27th ice on the river ranged from two to more than six inches deep.
“In 1939 construction had begun on a bridge to replace the Eck Fulkerson ferry that had been the only means for crossing the river at Livermore. The cold didn’t stop that work. The steelworkers continued to drive rivets and the bridge was half way across from the south when the river thawed. My dad, Oscar Rector, was working on the bridge and he said, ‘It was as cold as I ever got in my life.’
“The ferry could not operate for a long time, and cars from Island and the south were going to Rumsey, where they crossed the Gresham Memorial Bridge over the river, to get north to Owensboro and other cities.
“With all the inconvenience for travel and work the frozen river provided some fun. People walked, skated and played on the river day and night. Some skated up and down the river from Calhoun to Livermore and from Livermore back to Calhoun, a ten-mile trip.
“Burrell Herndon, a 22-year-old Livermore man, drove his 1935 Ford with six passengers out on the ice where a cameraman caught them. The picture was published in the Messenger-Inquirer. On January 30th a light airplane landed just above the bridge that was under construction. Two people got out, put on their skates and joined a group of skaters. They skated a little while then removed their skates, got in their plane and took off. I never knew who they were or where they came from.
“The frozen river was such a phenomenon; even schools were dismissed so children could skate on it.
“Nineteen thirty-nine/1940 was a winter to remember. There were fourteen snows, a total of twenty inches and it wasn’t until heavy rains came in March that the last of the ice broke up and was carried away by rising waters.”
The Museum and Treasure House are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday (but will be closed tomorrow for Veterans Day), from10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
