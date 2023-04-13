April Fool’s Day was a big deal in the early 1900s, with newspaper articles even giving you tips on how to throw a successful April Fool’s Party. There were also a lot of ads from businesses selling April Fool’s cards, including the Calhoun Drug Center in the 1960s. In the 1920s one Owensboro business — Arthur Lee May — sold both April Fool’s cards and letters, and in 1922 their ads included “Only a jitney” which was slang for saying “a nickel,” or “a 5-cent piece.”
For the following entry, I found two articles—which were slightly different—for the same party. I wasn’t sure if one of them was an April Fool’s joke; however, here I merged the two articles:
April, 1924 — The members of the Willing Workers class of the Methodist Sunday school at Calhoun “gave Elizabeth Ballantine a surprise April Fool party at her home Tuesday evening” (April 1). “The house was beautifully decorated for the occasion. Stunts, games and contests were the features of entertainment and fun, Miss Capitola Hill being prize winner of an April Fool biscuit neatly done in tissue paper and ribbon. The April fool prize was won by Roger Shackelford. The prize for giving the best fool’s advice was won by Hugh Atherton. Crackers and water from Green river only sufficed to make the youngsters long for ‘real refreshments’ when the hostess appeared with a waiter loaded (with) fruits and candies, which were quickly disposed of” by: Misses Elizabeth McEuen, Mary James Shutt, Capitola Hill, Martine Stiles, Mary Larkin Beeler, Bertha Galloway, Lilla Tucker, Elizabeth Ballantine, Katy D. Ballantine, Addie B. Nall, Catherine Shutt, Clarice Turner, Ruth Wall, and Mrs. D.C. Ross; Messrs William Ree Cary, Randolph Taylor, Curley Ellis, John Ellis Haynes, Lefty Baird, William Goode, Norton Mullin, Roger Shackelford, Hugh “Pack” Atherton, and D.C. “Carl” Ross.
April 4, 1926 — “The Junior B.Y.P.U., of the Calhoun Baptist church entertained Wednesday evening with an April Fool party in honor of Miss Christine Stiles, who will leave Monday for Bowling Green to attend the Normal school (now known as Western Kentucky University). A color scheme of green and white was artistically carried out in the decorations. A plate lunch was served to the following guests: Misses Hugh Bell, Christine Stiles, Lula Elbert Jordan, Mary Morehead, Dorothy Tichenor, Helen Potter, Ethel Puyear, Polly Smith, Wilma Lytle, Martine Dixon, Ola Lee Cooke, Catherine Shutt, Maude Lundy, Lota Kelley, Myrl Kirkland, Evelyn Epley, and Bertha Galloway; Messrs. Powell Tichenor, Sherrill Johnson, Edwin Lytle, Bernace Edwards, Hugh B. Wilhite, William Goode, Clay Watson, R.L. Coakley, Sennett Dillehay, Dilous Vanover, Jack Lockett, and Rev. E.N. Perry.”
April 7, 1936 — “Miss Louise Cross entertained the Live Wire class of the Livermore General Baptist Sunday school at her home Friday evening, April 3, with an April Fool party. Each member of the class was invited to come dressed as another member and impersonate her during the evening. After a business session, games and contests pertaining to April Fool’s day were enjoyed and prizes given to winners. Refreshments were served by the hostess.”
March 24, 1960 — April Fool Program at Beech Grove, by Anna McDaniel: “The eighth grade class, with the help of other local talent, have planned a great night for April Fool night. The place is the Beech Grove gym on April 1 at 7:30. Local quartets, trios, solos and skits will provide much fun for the audience. Be sure to see ‘The Hillbilly Wedding at Wayback.’ You will scream with excitement. The program is planned for the benefit of the eighth grade class. Admission is 15 and 25 cents.”
March 30, 1961 — Jay’s Drive-In, “On Riverside Plaza in Calhoun,” had an April Fool’s Day Special. You could get: 1) Milk Shakes with sandwich—15¢; or 2) Cokes, Oranges and Root Beer with sandwich—5¢. Sounds like a great deal to me!
April 10, 1969 — “It’s not always the students who pull tricks on the first of April.” Six teachers at Calhoun’s grade school “went to a lot of trouble to ‘fool’ their students.” The teachers, all dressed alike, were: Hugh Smith, Betty Proctor, Sandra Miller, Ruby Martin, Eppie Tucker and Sue Turley.
Well before the internet and the cell phone came along, the novelty of April Fool’s had died down, due to outdoor sports and other diversions. Still, it’s interesting to know that at one time it was a big deal.
