Last week I wrote that, per Jerry Abney, the 2002 tornado had destroyed St. Sebastian Catholic Church to the extent that it couldn’t be repaired.
The damage from that tornado was estimated to be about $1 million but didn’t take into account the cost of rebuilding St. Sebastian Church. The following information is from Jerry Abney, David Scott and a 2004 Messenger-Inquirer article.
Per Jerry Abney, “The new St. Sebastian Catholic Church was dedicated in May 2005. We had insurance money to pay for about half the cost of the new…building but raised the rest through donations and money-raising projects.” One such money-raising project was from the Catholic Church Extension Society, which sent down a group of about 40 women from Chicago. They came via bus and spent the night in a motel in Owensboro. Jerry continued, “Earlene and I met them the next morning, and as they wanted someone to take them on a tour of the local area we loaded the bus and headed out Highway 431 South. We came to Browns Valley where St. Anthony’s (Catholic Church) is located and Earlene and I were married. We went on South and came to McLean County. I had called the Mayors of Livermore and Island and Calhoun and asked them to meet us and say a few words to the ladies. We drove down into Livermore and met the Mayor Eldon Eaton, and he gave a short speech which tickled the visitors. Next we drove into Island where we met Charlie Strole, and he climbed on the bus and gave a talk. He was well-received because he sounded like the ladies from Chicago (being that he had a Chicago brogue in his speech). We didn’t make Sacramento because we were running late and I hadn’t got hold of that mayor. We proceeded to Calhoun and met Mayor Barbara Wiggins, then to the new church for a tour. Afterwards we traveled to The Mount at St. Joseph for a tour. Then we went to the Cathedral in Owensboro. The ladies wanted to stop there to pray for a while, so Earlene and I left them and went home after a long and pleasant day. The good thing about the tour was they had said they were donating $50,000 but after the tour they sent $60,000. Good tour guides are hard to find.”
The accompanying publicity brought in an additional $10,000 in donations from across the country. Jerry then shared about some of the other fundraisers the congregation held to help pay for the new church:
“We gave a new Ford pickup away. We sold about 2,000 tickets for $100 each. Mr. Miller that runs the tire and gas station at Sacramento won it. We also had a raffle for a zero-turn lawn mower that Betty Sue Caraway won. All the church members that could signed a donation pledge for three years, and some of the members gave extra donations. Several Catholic churches donated (to it) and at least one Protestant church made a nice donation. We also had several members bring their equipment and level the lot, dig drainage ditches and prepare the parking lot. This is just a few ways we raised money to help pay off the church. Along with the insurance money, we paid off the $1.25 million in a few years. God is good!”
Thanks for sharing that story, Jerry. What a blessing to have those ladies come down for a brief visit and donate so much! The approximate $1.25 million project included the purchase of the lot, the building of a new church and pre-school, installation of a concrete parking lot, and the purchase of pews and other furnishings, etc. Working together as a congregation they got the job done and paid off in just a few years—that’s true teamwork!
We have had several people come into the museum the past couple of weeks, either for a tour or to research their families or the neighboring communities; and some have come in and donated items to the museum. Be sure to come in and see all that is new since your last visit.
The Treasure House’s Clothing Bag Sale continues until the end of January; fill up one of their baggies with clothing, and the cost is just $5. Come in and get some warm clothing, because it’s surely needed right now! The Book Sale continues this month, as well. (The museum also has some books for sale, just as you enter the annex.) All proceeds from sales at the Treasure House go to help paying the overhead at the museum.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call the museum prior to visiting, to ensure we’re open. During inclement weather, if the schools are closed, we are closed, as well. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a safe week!
