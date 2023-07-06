Something in my research took me to Calhoun in 1923, while I looked through old newspapers online; and I found yet another interesting article in the Oct. 16, 1923 Owensboro Inquirer.
With headlines such as: “Calhoun Boy Band to Greet Owensboro ‘Tourists’ ” and “Hearty Welcome is Planned at Capital of M’Lean County,” we read of the forthcoming visit to Calhoun by Owensboro businessmen.
“Citizens of Calhoun are very glad to learn that our fair little city, nestled so peacefully on the lordly Green River, is to be host Thursday, October 18, to the businessmen of Owensboro, who will compose the ‘Friendship Tour’ to several neighboring towns.
“Calhoun is always considered an ideal place for visitors as the hospitality of the Calhoun folk is widely known, and they are very much pleased to extend this cordiality to citizens of Owensboro, as the bond of friendship between the two cities is very strong and is becoming more and more united. The spirit of this tour, to be made by the businessmen of Owensboro, is understood here and know it is not for the purpose of ‘stealing’ trade from the Calhoun merchants, but for the purpose of stimulating ‘trading at home’ as much as possible, and should there be a necessity of Calhoun people going away to shop, why then Owensboro merchants want the opportunity of serving them and as always has been the case, promise courtesy and fair dealing to all. This spirit makes the visitors doubly welcome — as neighbors and collaborators in a common cause.
“Owensboro will be represented by merchants, jobbers and wholesalers and each will bring some sort of advertisement as a souvenir of the trip. The children always expect whistles and the ladies thimbles or other useful articles. They will also bring members of the Owensboro Municipal Band and will be greeted with music from the Calhoun Boy Band, led by Mrs. John R. Priest.
“These visitors will be entertained every moment of the time spent here; a lunch will be arranged probably by the ladies of the P.T.A., and there will be speeches from the Calhoun Businessmen’s Association and the crowd will receive a welcome by Mayor H.C. Holder. After talks, they will be shown over the town. One thing of interest to them will be the modern new school building on outer Main Street, which is one of the finest in Kentucky, or any other place near the size of Calhoun.
“Committees will be appointed to receive the visiting gentlemen and all the home merchants will be ready to receive them with a glad hand. This Friendship Tour will prove very beneficial to all concerned as business ideas will be exchanged, thereby producing good results, for the merchant as well as the man who must buy from him. Calhoun is glad of the opportunity of welcoming these Owensboro gentlemen to our midst, and they can be assured of having a good time.
“Calhoun, the county seat of McLean, the mother of Daviess County, has long been the center of a splendid agricultural region. As is general throughout the Green River country, tobacco raising reigns supreme. This big industry contributes its share of prosperity to the industrial life of this town. Besides its managers, the factories here employ a goodly number of men and women in season.
“Besides its industrial life, Calhoun enjoys a very beautiful home life, made pleasant by its fine surroundings. Handsome homes are plentiful in the county seat and greatest pride is indicated by the citizens in beautifying these, displaying a civic pride that is a bit above the ordinary in the smaller cities.
“An item of much interest to visitors in Calhoun is the dam across Green River, and its locks, which furnish power for the light plant and for distributing water over the city. At the same time, this Green River furnishes Calhoun, as well as its neighbors for miles around, with one of its most enjoyable pastimes—fishing.
“Parties from Owensboro and sections from greater distances plan their vacation trips for camping on Green River near the lock at Calhoun. These parties are always welcome to the county seat of McLean, and invariably go away with praise in their speech and joy in their hearts for the fine entertainment furnished them and the enjoyable vacation had while here.
“Calhoun furnishes for the market what is conceded to be the best grades of tobacco in the Green River district. The soil of McLean seems particularly adapted to producing the finer grades of the Green River types. The acreage of this money crop is large and the chief source of revenue to the farming population.”
So how did the businessmen’s visit go? We’ll see next week.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
