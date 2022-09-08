While researching last week’s article, in the Owensboro newspapers, I came across the following one. McLean County has had its coal mining heyday, with some high and low times. I found this agreement interesting:
Oct. 27, 1932 — “As a result of an agreement entered into between seventy coal miners at Island, McLean county, and I.G. Reynierson, receiver for the bankrupt West Virginia Coal company’s property at Island, the pit will be operated this winter to give employment to the miners. An order making this action possible was signed in Owensboro Wednesday by Paul M. Basham, of Hardinsburg, referee in bankruptcy.
“W.D. Walker and C.B. Harrison, spokesmen for the miners who have entered into the agreement for the operation of the mine, explained that the purpose of the plan is to provide a means of livelihood for the workers who otherwise would be without a job this winter. While the miners will receive less money than their old wage scale called for, they will get all of the money taken in above necessary operating expenses, the agreement provides.The surplus taken in above the new pay scale and other expenses will go into a fund from which the miners’ claims for back pay will be paid by the court.
“For several weeks the movement has been under way to get the mine reopened. Delegations of the workers have attended hearings of the case in bankruptcy court here, indicating their desire to get the mine opened. After they were given some assurance that the plan would be accepted by the referee, the miners began cleaning out the pit and have completed this preliminary work, 240 shifts of workmen having accomplished the task. Pumping out the water that has accumulated in the mine has been started, and indications are that this will be finished by the first of next week, when work may be started.
“The mine has been closed since last April 13 and during the period of inactivity a number of former workers there have moved away. There are now approximately 110 miners in the community. A contract for the sale of coal to a large consumer of the fuel has been made by the receiver for the mine and the miners are hopeful that another contract will be made with a Chicago consumer, it was stated yesterday.”
I think it was great that an agreement was made that reopened a mine and got unemployed miners back to work so that they could support their families for a while. Within two weeks of the West Virginia Coal mine closing in April of 1932 another mine in Island reopened after being closed 16 months.
Originally called the National Coal & Coke Company, it was reorganized, and began operating under the name of the McLean County Coal Mining company. Men were being put back to work as rapidly as room could be made for them, and they employed about 150 men.
There were at least two other mines going in the Island area at the time, but it seems that staying employed or getting rehired was hit or miss, as several of the men that were laid off headed back to their hometowns or elsewhere for employment.
In the museum we have information on the coal mines in McLean County, and also a display case, providing more information.
We’re just a week and a half away from our next quarterly program, which will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19. Ron Coleman will be speaking about primitive living between the years 1750 and 1800.
The first 45 minutes or so of the presentation will be held outside, so that Mr. Coleman can perform some demonstrations, and then we’ll move inside the museum to look at displays, have a question and answer session, and then we’ll end with some snacks. Everyone is invited to attend and bring a friend or two.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a great week ahead!
