The Memorial Day Observance by VFW Post 5415 will be this Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at the Calhoun Cemetery. Everyone is invited.
Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. The observance of Decoration Day by the Grand Army of the Republic dates from the issuance of General Order No. 11 by Commander in Chief John A. Logan, on May 5, 1868. This designated May 30, 1868 as the first Decoration Day — a day set aside to honor those that gave their lives in the service of their country, by decorating their graves. May 30 was the date observed from 1868 to 1970. In 1968 Congress signed into law an Act that would move Memorial Day’s observance to the last Monday in May, and that Act took effect in 1971.
In 1868, when Decoration Day was first observed, they were remembering the war dead from the Civil War. On June 2, 1914 the Owensboro Inquirer printed the following:
“The Future of Decoration Day — The spirit of Decoration day exercises, held May 30, especially throughout the northern states, in honor of the heroic dead, has vastly changed of recent years. Once there was the glamor of crowds, a stalwart parade of former soldiers and enthusiastic gatherings of citizenship.
“The depletion of the ranks of the veterans by death gives each recurring Decoration day a deeper note of sadness. The spirit of sectional triumph and bitterness has gone, for which all are thankful. But in the place of the sturdy marchers of 20 years ago, there is but a fragment left, who usually proceed to the cemeteries in carriages and automobiles.
“The surviving soldiers urgently entreat their townspeople to give these commemorative exercises the support of a dignified assemblage. But too often the veterans seem to have passed from the center of the stage. The younger generation know of their deeds only through dull history books. Ball games and outdoor life draw the crowds, while these patriotic services are commonly not well attended. Similarly the observance of the various memorial days of the southern states takes on a deeper note of pathos each year.
“All who admire the heroism shown in the civil war will wish to see the exercises in honor of the blue and gray continued after the last veterans have gone. But in a few years there will be few or none who feel directly responsible for carrying on this work.
“In some towns, various churches and societies have already organized to observe this occasion, in place of the veterans who have gone. Graves of Federal and confederate dead alike are decorated. Honor is done to all who made these sacrifices of the past, and a similar spirit of self-devotion in future is urged. Certainly Decoration day should not be suffered to lapse as the two armies depart on their long journey, and there need to be some observances other than those at the ball park.” It’s interesting to note that this editorial was written 37 years after the end of the Civil War, and just three years before the United States’ involvement in World War I.
After two World Wars and the Korean War, which ended in 1953, one would think that attendance would have picked up at these observances, and perhaps they did sometime, between or after the world wars.
Last year, I printed Landon Wills’ 1962 editorial, where he lamented the dwindling attendance at Memorial Day observances at that time.
Following this was the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and subsequent wars in the Middle East. We have lost millions of Americans in all of these wars, combined, including many that were drafted. We should not forget those that answered the call of our nation — and gave all — so that we could be free. I can guarantee you that the guys in the VFW, holding the observance at the Calhoun Cemetery Monday, have not forgotten the comrades they lost to war. If you can attend, I hope you will.
Come by and check out the museum and research center. We’ll be happy to show you around. More bookcases were added to the annex last week, as we continue to receive more donations of items.
Thankfully we just bought the building supplies, and a kind volunteer built the bookcases at no cost. Thanks, David Scott, for all of your help and support. The Museum and Treasure House will be closed this coming Monday in observance of Memorial Day, and otherwise are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a safe three-day weekend!
