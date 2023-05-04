I now conclude the Hubert Mattingly article about the Pack School from the McLean County News of May 16, 1974:
“The geography that I taught at Pack school in 1937 was about a world that was so big that it was beyond my comprehension. It was about a moon that was so far away that I could not conceive of that distance. Since then, I have participated in WW2, and have seen most of the world, reducing it to a size that I can in mind see as clearly as a basketball. Since then I have seen, more than once, men land on the moon as casually as fleas hopping from a walnut to a golf ball. During that time we have developed atomic weapons capable of destroying our little world at the push of a button.
“In short, during that time we have solved just about every problem except the age old problem of how to live with each other, and how to share with each other. In fact we have made the problem much more difficult. In the final analysis the answer to this problem is going to be the measure of the success and effectiveness of our schools. This is true whether we are thinking of old Pack school house or the new McLean County High School, for example.
“So, the old Pack school house is gone, but not the memories. We hope not the lessons taught and the lessons learned. They say a man cannot come back home after 30 years because so much has changed that it is not home to come back to after that long.
“I have mixed feelings about that remark. I feel very much at home at the reunion. It is the people that count. Your children have the same family resemblances. They look just like their parents when I was teaching you 30 years ago. You look like the grandparents I knew 35 years ago. Oh, maybe the hair is a little longer. The dresses a little shorter. Maybe it’s a little more difficult to tell the boys and girls apart. But I still say it’s people that count. I can say you are such and so’s child or grandchild as the case may be. You know, 90% of the time I’m right. Our faces tell who we are. Our hearts tell what we are.
“We make the mistake of thinking that it is the big car we drive, or the color television set that is important. We have come to worship bigness. We place importance on having more and more and more. We must now have two cars in every family, two telephones, two bath rooms, two television sets. This is a minimum. Many must have more.
“This is all very fine and I would not for the world go back to the days when I was at Pack driving my little 1930 Ford coupe. When my family had not one telephone, not one television, not one radio, not one bath tub. At night we would gather at a wealthy neighbor’s house and listen to Amos and Andy, or Major Bowes. You know, they put on some pretty good shows without ever using a four letter word or even taking the Lord’s name in vain. Sex was something parents had in bed after about 9:00. The whole family did not have it from 9:00 till midnight on the TV in the living room together. Drugs and violence was not a part of entertainment, with little choice.
“So, this is what I mean, why couldn’t we have achieved all the wonderful conveniences, the pleasures and comforts that come with our affluence and held on to the morals, the patriotism, the ideals that are characteristic of a great people. Why couldn’t we have left behind with the old, the vices of greediness, wastefulness, unlawfulness and disloyalty to our fellowman, our leaders and our country. Why couldn’t we, in our great affluence, better cultivate the virtues of honesty, truthfulness, loyalty. I have noticed that nations that dropped these virtues soon perished or ceased to be great nations.
“Again, let me say that those who say, ‘Let the dead past bury its dead’ have little to offer the future. Though they are trying to imply that they are only thinking of the future. Our future depends on the lessons we learn from the past. It depends upon what we throw out of the present and the past that proved to be wrong and bad.
“There was much that was good in the old Pack School. Let us keep that which was good alive. The rural people of America have always been the backbone of our country. The ideals learned and the fundamental principles practiced there are good. After 35 years, I see little evidence that the morals taught us by the master teacher, the Man of Galilee, need to be replaced by the so-called new morality.
“I remember a little practice that I started at Pack. The first day of school I told my pupils that each day we would all play like we were carrying a little red bucket to school. Each day, I would take something out of my little red bucket and put something into their little red bucket. And they would each take something from their little red bucket and put it into mine. Then on the last day of school, we would all show our buckets. Those who had full buckets would all get A’s for the report card. Every time I would tell them a story like ‘The Twist Mouth Family’ or something, or some point I particularly wanted them to remember, I would caution them to be sure and put it into their red bucket.
“I carried the idea with me on to Rumsey, Island, Sacramento. Now I meet many mature people, mothers, fathers, grandmothers, and grandfathers, when I come to McLean County, who remind me that they still have their Little Red Bucket. That it is ‘filled and runneth over.’ This makes me feel good. Indeed it does.” Hubert Mattingly
Mr. Mattingly sure wrote a lot about life in that article about Pack School. Some of the article seems that it could have been written this year—rather than 49 years ago.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free tours of the museum are available, and you can also come in and do family research. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business.
The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.