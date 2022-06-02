McLean County has been both a wet and a dry county at times. Per an article by Virginia Ferguson Davis, “enacted by the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, April 6, 1873, was ‘an Act to prohibit the sale of spirituous, vinous or malt liquors at Island Station, or within two miles thereof in quantities less than one quart.’ If less than one quart was sold, the person/persons doing so would be deemed guilty of keeping a tippling-house (a saloon) and would be fined as provided by law.” In 1899, Island was still a “prohibition community,” but there were four or five saloons in Calhoun that sold liquor legally. There was also at least one saloon in Rumsey at that time.
Thirty years before that, Beech Grove reportedly had three saloons, and I imagine there were other saloons in those and the other towns along the way.
A proposal to ban alcohol in Kentucky was approved by the state House in 1914, but died in the Senate. Kentucky’s dry forces pushed a prohibition bill through the legislature in 1918, and voters approved it the next year.
But it was largely academic once national Prohibition began.
The Eighteenth Amendment — which made the manufacture, transportation and sale of alcohol illegal — was passed by the U.S. Congress in 1917. In 1919, the amendment was ratified by the three-quarters of the nation’s states required to make it constitutional, and it went into effect January 17, 1920. Nationwide Prohibition lasted from 1920 until 1933.
It was not illegal to own alcohol during Prohibition. If you purchased it before the start of Prohibition it was fine to have it at your home and to drink it. If you ran out of it, you had one legal option to get more, and that was to go to a licensed doctor with a permit to prescribe spirits for medicinal use.
The pharmacist or druggist also had to have a permit to be able to fill that prescription. You could get a prescription for one pint of 100-proof spirits for medicinal use every 10 days, with a wide variety of ailments that could be treated with such spirits.
There was no specific limitation on the quantity of wine which could be prescribed for medicinal purposes; regulations merely required that no prescription be issued for a greater quantity than was necessary for use as a medicine. Illegal alternatives were to make your own liquor or to buy from a bootlegger, which could be very dangerous, depending on what the liquor was made of.
The Dec. 5, 1933, ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment repealed the Eighteenth Amendment and marked the end of nationwide Prohibition, but it left Kentucky in a temporary bind.
The Kentucky Constitution still prohibited alcohol traffic and sales, and circumstances made it impossible to submit an amendment of Statute 226a for a vote of the people until the November 1935 election. In that election, Kentuckians voted for repeal of the Prohibition amendment, so the state resumed its wet status in 1935, two years after Prohibition was repealed nationally.
Of course not everyone was happy with the wet status, and on July 3, 1937, a local option election was held in McLean County. An article from that day said the following: “The biggest upset that has occurred in the local option elections being held in Kentucky counties was today when McLean county voted wet by a majority of 122 in a torrid contest. There were 3,238 votes cast. Those favoring prohibition of the sale of liquor cast 1,558 votes and those favoring the licensed sale cast 1,680 votes.
“The general opinion prevailed that the dry forces would win by several hundred votes. During the closing stages of the campaign the wet forces worked with energy and forged to the front in the final voting today. Liquor and beer are now licensed in McLean county, there being several dispensaries.”
By statute another local option election could not be held in McLean County for another three years. On Oct. 5, 1940, another such election was held, with the following results: “The dry vote totaled 1,911, and the wet count, 1,021, the drys winning by 890 votes. A light vote was cast.”
The next and last time that McLean County voters came out for a local option election was on Sept. 27, 2016 — 76 years later — when Sacramento citizens voted for their city to remain dry. Of a possible 325 registered voters within the city limits of Sacramento, 115 ballots were cast — with 84 “No” votes to 31 “Yes” votes.
My initial mention of Island in 1899 was because of an interesting article I ran across in my research. The article was titled “A Bounding Keg” and was found in the Owensboro Messenger of May 14, 1899:
“A remarkable accident occurred Saturday afternoon near Island, on the O. and N. railroad, that came near resulting in the death of Mrs. John Woodard. Her injuries may yet prove fatal.
“Mrs. Woodard was sitting on a stump, fishing in a pond near the Field Coal Company’s mine, which is some distance from the station. Island is a prohibition community, but beer and other liquors are sometimes shipped there on the quiet. One way of delivering beer in kegs is to drop it off the train before the station is reached.
“Saturday afternoon a keg of beer was part of the merchandise on Express Messenger Mill’s manifest, to be delivered by the “kicking off” process at Island. Just before the coal mine was reached, while the train was going along at a lively rate, the keg of beer was pushed out the door of the car and struck the earth about fifteen feet from where Mrs. Woodard was sitting.
The keg bounded and struck the woman in the side, knocking her off the stump and into the pond, which is several feet deep.
“Mrs. Woodard’s son, a boy only 5 or 6 years old, was playing on the bank of the pond at the time. The child waded into the pond and took hold of his mother, with remarkable presence of mind for one so young, endeavoring to lift her up. Her sister-in-law was on the other side of the pond, also fishing. She screamed and attracted the attention of some men who were not far away. John Barclay reached the scene first and succeeded in dragging Mrs. Woodard, half drowned, from the pond.
“Mrs. Woodard was taken to her home, and Dr. Almon was called. An examination showed a large gash in her right side and her side and arm badly bruised.
The injury is not necessarily fatal, but at the last reports Mrs. Woodard was suffering greatly, and the doctor was not prepared to give an opinion as to the result.
“No blame attaches to the express agent for the accident, since it was clearly unavoidable on his part. The keg of beer was recovered from the pond after the excitement subsided.”
Sometimes the reporters from that time were a bit dramatic in their reporting, but this follow-up was in the Island News of May 15: “Mrs. John Woodard, who was hurt last Saturday evening on the railroad by a keg of beer thrown off the train, is a little better, but yet in a dangerous condition.
She gave birth Sunday morning at 7 o’clock to an eight-pound girl. The baby is doing well.”
And the last follow-up found for poor Mrs. Woodard was this, on May 19: “Mrs. John Woodard … as hurt worse than was thought at first.
On examination by Drs. Creel, of Central City, and Almon, it was found that her collar-bone and two ribs were broken. She is getting along nicely.”
And so much for Prohibition and bounding kegs.
