This last article I’m sharing from the binder “Memories from Euleen” is a lengthy one, so will be printed over a few weeks’ time. It gives a lot of interesting information about the history of the school in Sacramento, and as more than just Sacramento residents attended the school, I hope that it will prove interesting to many of you.
Euleen Rector Rickard completed this writing on Sept. 25, 2005.
“History of Sacramento Consolidated School”
“Until the late 19th century, education in the Sacramento area was limited. With rain and freezing weather, the dirt roads of that era were impassable much of the time, restricting wagon, buggy and even horseback travel, so children had to walk to school, sometimes a distance of two or three miles.
“The schools were in the surrounding rural farming communities. Most began when landowners donated land, gathered a group of interested parents, built a one-room log or frame building, hired a teacher and started a school. The session was about five months as students were needed to help with farming from early spring until fall.
“There were five such schools near Sacramento: Bennett School, named for the Bennett family who furnished the land; Coffman School, named for the Coffman family whose land was given; Miller School, on the Turley farm and West and Station schools on what is now Highway 81.
“Again, because of the difficulty of travel, teachers who taught in the schools mostly stayed with student’s families, getting their room and board free. Salaries were around twenty dollars a month.
“College was not a requirement for teaching. To be eligible, teachers attended the County Teacher’s Institute in Calhoun for a week, passed an examination and received a teacher’s certificate.
“Sacramento Academy, a private school, opened on February 4, 1889 in a brick, two-story building with two lower and two upper rooms. There were two teachers with W.J. Ross teaching and serving as principal. Classes were taught for ten weeks and the cost was $4.00 for Primary classes, $6.00 for Intermediate classes, $6.00 for Common School courses, and $8.00 for High Mathematics, Latin and Bookkeeping.
“Around 1890 the first public schoolhouse for white children, a two-room structure with two front doors, was built. As in all schools of that day, it was heated by pot-bellied stoves and there were two outdoor toilets, one for the boys and one for the girls.
“A school for black children of Sacramento was built sometime after the turn of the 19th century. It was located behind the Sacramento Methodist Church. In the mid-1940s the schools for black children in Sacramento and Livermore were closed and the students were taken to the Calhoun Black Grade School. Black high school students of the county were taken to Owensboro, where they attended Western, an all-black school.
“Sacramento Academy was not profitable, so it, along with the two-room white school, ended in 1907 when Mr. J.W. (Bill) Board donated land for a new school — the site of the present-day school.
“The schoolhouse on the Board land was a two-story, eight-room frame building with four downstairs and four upstairs rooms. It had double doors on the front and back, with a long hallway and coat rooms underneath the stairways. The school used the four downstairs rooms and two of the upstairs rooms; the other two upstairs rooms were used for the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star.
“It became McLean County School District #30 and only the first through eighth grades were taught until 1918, when high school was started in the same building. There were only two teachers for high school, Principal Orlando Magness and Eunice Henson.
“The school followed the recommendations of the State Board of Education but was not accredited until school year 1920-1921, the year the first class of seven students, Joseph Bibb, John Will Clark, Mary Briggs Clark, Martha Dame, Anna Russell Dossett, Anna Mae Plain and Maureen Plain graduated.
“In a letter to graduate Martha Dame, Principal Magness wrote, “This is a grand and glorious time, and I rejoice with you. I appreciate more than anybody, the Great First Class of Sacramento High School. It is my class and my greatest moment, so why should I not appreciate it.”
“Sacramento residents took pride in their school, and through the years, diligently supported it and its programs. They rallied around basketball and baseball teams, debate teams, school programs, fund-raising events and other activities.
The article will continue in next week’s edition.
The museum now has a table which displays some of the recently donated items, so be sure and stop by to see what’s new. Proceeds from the sale of items at the Treasure House go directly to helping with the museum’s overhead. Please only bring donation items to the Treasure House when it is open for business.
The museum and the Treasure House are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
