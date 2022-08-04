Last week, I received some articles in the museum mail that Ken Ward had printed out and sent me. I read some of them to Jennie Seymour, and we were both surprised to learn this information, as the subject of the articles was the Basin and its residents. Now Jennie has lived in that area for quite a while and she had never heard these old stories, which I will now share with you.
From the Owensboro Tri-Weekly Messenger are the following articles:
CALHOON, March 4, 1885 — “’A regular row and a rumpus’ occurred at Rumsey last Monday between Dr. Keplinger, of that place, and one Woodrell, of the McLean basin, more commonly called ‘Hell’s Half Acre’ — very appropriate name — over a game of cards. In the melee that ensued, Woodrell drew from his hip pocket a vicious-looking 44-caliber ‘British Bull Dog’ and flourished it under the doctor’s nose, at the same time demanding his money. The doctor refused to accommodate his friend Woodrell, and he retaliated by firing a promiscuous shot or two, which were without effect. At this juncture Woodrell was arrested, brought over to this place and lodged in jail. He was tried before Judge Hatcher in the Rumsey police court yesterday and fined $25 and costs and given 10 days board at castle Tichenor.”
March 24, 1885 — “At the recent term of circuit court the grand jury completely ‘cleaned out’ the Basin — Hell’s Half Acre — which removed the only wicked place in the county.”
Oct. 31, 1885 — “Marshal Crouch, of Livermore, assisted by the deputy sheriff, A.M. Hudson, is busy working up evidence against John Jeffries, who is now in jail at Calhoon, charged with the murder of Marion Hunter. Notwithstanding Jeffries’ claim that he left on a raft Sunday morning and that Hunter was killed that night, they expect to prove that he got off the raft at Rumsey on Sunday evening and returned to his old haunts in the Basin. Two women, Tabitha Curtis and Belle Lott, have been arrested as accomplices of Jeffries, and they are also in jail at Calhoon. Jeffries was intimate with the Lott woman, and the officers are weaving a web of evidence against her in the murder. In searching her house they found an old dress covered with blood, the cause of which she failed to satisfactorily explain. A vest which has been identified as Jeffries’ was also found on the spot where the murder was committed. Jeffries will probably waive an examining trial.”
Nov. 10, 1885 — Island Neighborhood Notes: “Since the arrest of Mr. Jeffries, the officers of this county have almost cleaned up the Basin, or Utah, as it is called. We think that this should have been done a long time ago. The officers of this county were driven to this by those of Evansville, and we do not give them credit for this cleanup. Crime goes unnoticed in this county, only when it is so plain that the officers can not get around it. From what we can hear, Hunter was shot and knocked in the head and left within 30 yards of the Rumsey road for two days, and then pulled to the river and was thrown in it and was not found for a week. It is hard to tell who will get the reward that was offered for the man that killed Hunter. Crime should be punished to the extent of the law.”
Nov. 17, 1885 — “The examining trial of Jeffries for the murder of Marion Hunter was commenced in the county court on the 3rd and continued to the 10th. He was held over till the December term of circuit court. Wednesday one of the Fergusons was tried for the same offense but was released. In the morning the other will be tried; then follows the trial of Belle Lott and Tabitha Bolton (Curtis) and Arch Yonts. This trial, before it is through in the circuit court, will cost the county a vast deal of money. Crime and lawlessness in the Basin, that worst of all criminal abodes on the face of the earth, costs the county more every year than all other expenses for all purposes combined.”
Jan. 12, 1886 — “The grand jury returned but few indictments, and they were of minor importance, except the indictments against the Basin prostitutes. The strongest effort to be made at the next term of the court, we suppose, will be to rid the county of these Basin prostitutes, as the grand jury has indicted all the women living in that lawless vicinity for keeping bawdy houses. This is certainly a move in the right direction, for whenever these soiled doves are driven by force of law to abandon the community which their foul presence has so long degraded, the base and vicious men who are to be continually found there will also seek another clime in which to perpetrate their infamous deviltry.”
June 22, 1886 — “A report reached the city (Owensboro) yesterday that the body of (Tabitha) ‘Bug’ Curtis, a notorious female character who lived in the Basin, McLean county, was found floating in Green River, a short distance above Calhoon on Sunday morning, with the throat cut from ear to ear. No further particulars were learned. The Curtis woman was a witness in the case against Jeffries and Ferguson for the murder of Monroe (Marion) Hunter, whose body was found in the river with a bullet hole in the head several months ago. The inhabitants of the Basin are the worst characters known in this section of Kentucky.”
June 26, 1886 — “The report of the finding of the body of Bug Curtis in the Green River seems to have been entirely without foundation. Nobody about Calhoon or Livermore knows anything about it.”
The following are from the Owensboro Daily Messenger:
Feb. 6, 1889 — “The irrepressible ‘Basin’ neighborhood has been heard from again. One day last week a man by the name of Ward was severely beaten by one John Law.”
Apr. 27, 1894 — “About every person in McLean county has heard of the ‘Basin’ above Calhoon, says the Ledger. In former years it was known as the hardest and most lawless section in this part of Kentucky, several killings and innumerable fights having taken place there. But the unlawful element has been banished to more congenial climes, and law and order reign supreme. The country has been settled up by good people, and the forests are rapidly giving way before the ax and the saw. A large portion of the land has been put into a splendid state of cultivation, and that section is destined to be one of the very best in the county. Mr. Mack Shackelford has a large force of men working for him in the ‘Basin’ and quite a large settlement of good citizens exists there now. The first sermon ever delivered at the ‘Basin’ occurred last Thursday night by the Rev. Mr. Bell, at the home of Mr. David Owen, who on but a few hours’ notice had a considerable sized congregation. Three cheers for the ‘Basin’ and three cheers for Mack.”
And whatever became of John Jeffries, charged with the murder of Marion Hunter? I’ll let you know next week.
Come and check out the Treasure House’s Bag Sale, which continues now through the end of August. Fill up a Treasure House bag with summer clothing, sandals and/or swimsuits and pay just $5 per bag.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.