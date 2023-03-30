Last week we got the sad news that Bill Quisenberry had passed away. Bill and his father had quite a history of service in this county with their firm, Quisenberry & Quisenberry Law Office in Calhoun. Bill was a longtime McLean County History Museum board member, and he helped us out so much in that capacity, but he was also a friend to all of us. He will be sorely missed.
A couple of weeks ago I was asked by a Sacramento resident to please research her property to see when a doctor lived at the address. In researching, I found that a Dr. W. Orville Mayfield lived there from 1940-1951. This led me to finding the following “News and Views” by W.E. Daniel, who wrote so eloquently for the Owensboro newspaper that is now the Messenger-Inquirer. The date of the article was Oct. 23, 1946.
“In population Sacramento doesn’t rank high. But in the quality of her citizenship, the little town 30 miles south of Owensboro on Highway 81 makes a better showing than many cities in Kentucky. The approach from north and south is equally impressive. From the north the traveler notes a large church atop the hill, and beyond it two more churches before the business district is reached. The churches are not of the typical small town type. Their locations and their outward appearance indicate that Sacramento people do not neglect the spiritual side of life, as they live comfortably in the modern homes that line the main street, which is the highway. Some of the dwelling houses would fit well with the plan of expensive residences in towns much larger.
“Sacramento has one of the five women bankers in Kentucky who are members of the Association of Bank Women, a national organization that has only 538 members in the entire United States with the many large cities. And when Mrs. Ernestine Roberts, assistant cashier of the Sacramento Deposit Bank, goes visiting among bankers she is pointed out for the position she holds. The bank in which she works is on Main Street — which is Highway 81 that passes through the heart of the town. Since learning of the prominence of the Sacramento woman banker, I have not had time to stop and talk with her. But in riding by a few days ago I planned a call and an interview. I am sure that Sacramento’s woman banker would be worth a feature story when I meet her.
“Sacramento’s postmaster went to San Francisco about 10 days ago. Not as plain Norman Dossett, tourist, did he cross the continent, but as a president of the Kentucky branch of the National League of District Postmasters, to fraternize with other state presidents and hundreds of postmasters from all parts of the United States. And when delegates came into Owensboro last Wednesday for the annual meeting of the Kentucky Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons at Hotel Owensboro, a man from Sacramento, Dr. Orville Mayfield, was leading them as state president. Dr. Mayfield is a young man, very young for the place he had among the delegates, one might have said, until a talk with him convinced you he was the man for the job, as his fellow practitioners felt.
“If you enter Sacramento from the south — before viewing the bank, finer residences and the three churches — you pass by the large modern high school. Built a few years ago, the Sacramento High school is attractive in location, architecture and general appearance. Its site is not far from the battlefield of the 1860s, which Mrs. W.A. Thomas remembered well, when I talked with her on my first visit to Sacramento in 1928. There the Rebel cavalryman, Nathan Bedford Forrest, came with his headlong galloping horsemen, and the Yankees found the general from Memphis a soldier to fear. Not a large-scale battle, but it was a battle just the same. History records that two young men — Brigadier General Adam A. Johnson and Colonel Robert M. Martin — who were to win high recognition were along with Forrest for the battle of Sacramento was early in the war.”
The Treasure House has all of its Easter items out for sale, and spring and summer clothing are out, as well. The Museum and Treasure House are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
