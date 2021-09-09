I continue now, writing about Green River ferries. There was scant information for either ferry mentioned here, no clear year for when these ferries began operating or when they ceased operations.
Roland’s Ferry — From the Beech Grove News of May 23, 1898: “A severe wind and rain storm passed through this community Saturday evening, doing considerable damage to farms and timber. The track of the storm was about 100 yards wide. The storm recrossed the river between Roland’s ferry and Wrightsburg, and traveling northeast, passed over the town without damaging it.” Owensboro reporter W.E. Daniel wrote that he remembered well “Highland, between Onton and the (Green) river … a slight rise in a wide, sweeping bottom that swings in at Roland’s landing, from which a ferry in those days provided a crossing to the foot of the Carlthorp hills on the McLean county side.” (The spelling should probably have been Coltharp, for a family living in the area.)
The following report from 1908 lets us know more about Roland: “A note, within which was folded three matches, was dropped at the yard gate of Mr. Newt Roland, (ferryman) of Roland’s ferry, on the Green river near Beech Grove, (and it) indicates that there are rough riders as well as night riders. The note warned Mr. Roland that if he killed any more foxes, that the “nite riders” would visit him, but it was signed “Ruff Riders.” A follow-up, printed three days later by Esq. W.H. Hardin, of Beech Grove, said that the note was left by some fox hunters in fun. The Newt Roland family moved to St. Louis in 1912.
Wrightsburg Ferry — W.E. Daniel wrote that, in his youth, he crossed the ferry when the ax handle factory was operating in Wrightsburg — which so far as I could find was from the 1890s through the first decade of the 1900s. In the Beech Grove News of July 30, 1902, it was reported that: “Ferryman Luck, at Wrightsburg, is preparing to build a new ferry boat for his trade.”
W.E. Daniel wrote that he next crossed the river about 1926, after moving to Owensboro — but said that there was no axe handle factory around on that trip. He also said, in 1948, that he had heard the Wrightsburg Ferry was no longer in operation. He added, “I would like to ride again over the brow of the hill between Beech Grove and the river, cross at Wrightsburg and on out through Highland and Onton and Sassafras Grove and Belcourt and Breton.”
In July of 1950 the Beech Grove news reported: “A ferry has been opened across Green river at Wrightsburg, with new equipment to replace the old ferry closed down about three years ago. “Cap” Ashby is owner and O.B. Kirtley the ferry operator. The Wrightsburg ferry was an old stand, as for many years there was a river town with several kinds of business at that point on Green river.”
Flooding in March of 1955 closed the Wrightsburg Ferry “on KY 137 at the McLean-Webster line.” In 1961, when R.L. Luck passed away, there was a public auction to sell the land “30 feet on each side of the State Highway at the Wrightsburg Ferry, and running from low water mark to the top of the bank to be used as and for a ferry landing.”
As with other ferries, there were tragedies at the Wrightsburg Ferry, as well. In August 1899, Harry, the little son of Mr. and Mrs. Wess Luck, aged 3, was drowned in Green River one day about noon. Mr. Luck was the ferryman at Wrightsburg, and the child’s mother sent him to the river after his father to come to dinner. Not finding his father, who had gone above the landing a short distance, it was supposed the child loosed the boat and got into it, became frightened after it left the bank and jumped into the water to get back on land.
The most unusual reports in the newspaper came out in 1904, as I wrote in a previous article, about the sea serpent/marine monster. This “monster” was causing alarm to the residents in the immediate vicinity of the ferry, and was rumored to have killed a missing child, however, the body of the child was later found, and the cause of death was drowning (and the monster was never found).
And in October 1952 Mercer Lankford, 48, chief of the Central City Police Department’s traffic bureau, drowned after his car plunged into Green River one foggy Friday night. The submerged car was discovered when the ferry cable that spans the river failed to raise. Investigation disclosed Lankford’s car was lying upside down across the cable on the river bottom. Lankford was off duty at the time of the accident and had told other officers he was going “down about Calhoun” to see about a hunting trip.
Our next quarterly program at the Museum is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. Our speaker will be Sue Berry, and her topic is “Finding Skeletons in Your Closet.” Everyone is invited. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come and check out the items for sale at the Treasure House. Purchases help to support the Museum. We’re located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is (270) 499-5033.
I wish everyone a safe week!
