This week I checked out a few happenings in the county in 1893.
Feb. 11 — Per the Calhoon Star, “Six years have passed since Calhoon has had a regular licensed saloon. Mr. Thomas Harrison has been granted license and has opened out a saloon at the old Capitol hotel. He returned from Owensboro Wednesday with a large supply of fine whiskies, wine, beer, etc.
“We learn that work on the new locks on Rough creek will commence as soon as the weather will permit. When completed, small boats can run to Hartford.”
April 18 — “Trying Prohibition Cases” — “Quarterly court has been in session at Calhoon for the past three weeks trying parties for violations of the county prohibition law. Nearly all of the cases have come from Livermore, though there are some seven or eight from Island ford. About forty cases have been tried, in half of which the cases have been dismissed. Others have compromised and the remainder have fought it out to the end and received the limit of the law. The citizens of the localities where the whisky is sold say they will not stop until the business is broken up, as it is worse than if the saloons were running in full blast.”
May 13 — Lieut. Meyler, of the U.S. corps of engineers, told the Bowling Green Times that he had just returned from a trip down the river and an inspection of all the locks. “He says the principal work is to be done on locks Nos. 2, 3 and 4. No. 2 is situated at Rumsey, 3 at Rochester and 4 at Woodbury. He stated that all the work was in a fair condition save the lock at Rumsey. That this was, and had been, in a fearful condition for months. That for six or seven months it was closed, but that the secretary of war had at last allowed them to run boats through, provided the owners took all risks, the captain or owner, should he be present, making all passengers leave the boat before she made the perilous passage.
“He also said the walls of No. 2 had given away over two inches, and that a total collapse could be looked for any time. This lock will be rebuilt entirely. It has been standing forty-eight years and it is unknown whether its decay is due to faults of the architect, to the poor material or to a general wearing out. The walls of No. 3 will be repaired for protection and improvements will be made on No. 4.”
June 1 — “Fire at Livermore” — “Four business houses were destroyed by fire in Livermore yesterday morning about daylight. The blaze started in the Hillsman corner, and before it could be checked laid in ashes Gay Thomas’ butcher shop, Will Trunnell’s grocery and R.A. Hackett’s general store. The Hillsman house was vacant, and by the time the fire reached the other houses, the stocks had been moved out, so that the loss was not so heavy as it would otherwise have been. The total damage was about $5,000. There was some insurance, though how much could not be learned.
“It is charged by the people of the town that the fire was the outgrowth of a recent disagreement between the citizens and the whisky men. Hillsman rented his house to a man as a grocery, and his business was used as a lair for a blind tiger. As soon as he could do so, Hillsman made the fellow get out, and the fire followed. All the owners of the burned property will rebuild at once.”
July 23 — “Star Lodge Knights of Pythias will go to Calhoon in a body August 3rd for the purpose of instituting a lodge of that order there. The new lodge is made up of a goodly number of the best of Calhoon’s citizens, mostly young men. There is a good deal of local enthusiasm in regard to the organization of the lodge.”
Oct. 18 — “Beech Grove News” — “Mr. J.S. Bottenwiser, of Owensboro, was in town last week and made a flying trip to Sebree, accompanied by Mr. G.H. Ashby, of this place. Messrs. Henry Brown, Mark Hardin and Robert Boston, of Beech Grove, and Harry Cline, of Wrightsburg, went to the World’s fair yesterday. Mr. Henry Day, traveling salesman for Wilhoyte, Frayser & Co., of Henderson, was in town Sunday, ‘skylarking,’ and Miss Sy seemed to be the lark.
“The Beech Grove team had a very nice game of ball Sunday. Some of the younger boys are too boisterous. Be careful boys, and don’t make so much noise. You will disturb the dead.”
(I think it’s safe to say that Mr. Bottenwiser and Mr. Boston did not fly from Beech Grove to Sebree in 1893, however, they may have made a quick trip.)
Oct. 21 — “An Old Resident” — “The Panther correspondent of the Calhoon Star says: “Near Panther resides A.A. Minton, who was born upon the spot where he now resides some 73 years ago. At the present time he is in feeble health, but not confined to his bed. He often speaks of the time when Owensboro had only two stores and a population of about 100. This country then was simply a wilderness with an occasional settlement. The roads were blazed paths or ‘traces’ leading to Vienna, now called Calhoon, and the ‘Yaller Banks’ (Owensboro). No locks or dam were on Green river and Calhoon was a farm owned by old man ‘Kit Dickens.’ What wonderful changes have passed before his eyes, for he has lived to see the wilderness transformed into fertile fields and cozy homes. Schoolhouses upon nearly every hill, and thriving villages and towns, where once was (the) rude cabin of the pioneer. Long may the old gentleman live to recount the early days of this portion of the country.”
Nov. 15 — Another elderly gentleman—this one a “Pioneer of the Green River Section.” From Panther: “Elder John H. Gammon, one of the oldest ministers of the Primitive Baptist church, preached at New Salem on Saturday and Sunday last. He is now in his eightieth year and has been a minister fifty-eight years. When he came to Kentucky from Virginia, the Green river was a wilderness and Owensboro was a mere hamlet with a population of about fifty. There were only two stores there—Morton’s and Thompson’s—and the place was called the ‘Yaller Banks.’ The pioneers had built a fort at the Long falls of Green river and called it Vienna, just below the ravine where Calhoon now stands. There were no such places as Calhoon, Rumsey, Sacramento or Livermore, but six miles back of Rumsey was a little log house called ‘Old Cypress’ in which the Baptists worshipped. Elder Gammon has been a member of that church for about 65 years. The elder retains his vigor, and his eyes are bright and (his) step elastic. He is a man of fine intellectual attainments, an ardent student and one of the best posted men with whom I have conversed for the last forty years. Some 25 years ago he moved to Indiana, about 50 miles back of Evansville, and occasionally visits the scenes of his early labors and preaches to the great-great-grandchildren of his old friends. Long may the old man be spared to us, is the wish of thousands who have sat under the spell of his wonderful eloquence.”
Dec. 3 — “A most interesting meeting is being conducted at the Cumberland Presbyterian church, near Glenville, by Rev. Willis Smith, assisted by Rev. W.S. Winkler. There have been a number of professions and quite a number are deeply interested. The church is greatly revived.”
Dec. 28 — Under “Amusements” was the following on “Remarkable Christmas Weather.” “Dr. C.E. Williams, of Island, writes the following to the Messenger: ‘I saw a number of grasshoppers fly up before me Christmas, something I never saw before. I wanted to catch one and send it to you, but failed. Mr. F. Kirtley killed a snake crossing the public road.’ ” (That does sound like unusual Christmas weather for this area.)
The Treasure House remains closed while the windows up front are being changed out. Two windows have been replaced, and the third window is due in sometime this week. When the front interior is finished and cleaned up, we will announce a date to reopen. Please do not drop off any donations to the Treasure House until that time. Thanks for your understanding.
We are a month out from our next quarterly speaker. Ms. Sue Berry will do a presentation on Friendship Quilts at the museum on Monday, September 18 at 6 p.m. Sue always does a great job. Afterwards, we will have snacks and a time of fellowship.
The Museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out for a free tour, or to do some family research or ask questions about the local area. We are located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. My email is secretary@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
