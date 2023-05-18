This week I share some snippets of news found in the Owensboro newspapers in 1898 — forwarded to them by the Calhoon Star newspaper — to let you know a bit of what was going on in McLean County 125 years ago.
Feb. 26: “A Sacramento man, to win a wager, the other day made a record in gluttony which is likely to stand for some time, says the Calhoon Star. The wager was that he could not eat four dozen eggs in twenty minutes. The eggs were to be eaten raw, and without any seasoning. When time was called, the man started, and got outside of his four dozen eggs well within the twenty minutes and then tossed off another half dozen for good measure.”
April 16: “Mr. Abe Vancleve, Sr., aged seventy-nine years, died at his home near Calhoon, Monday night, says the Calhoon Star. Thus the grim monster of death has called away another old pioneer of McLean county. He was a good man and highly respected by all who knew him.”
April 20: “Mr. Sam Conway, an old citizen of McLean county — says the Calhoon Star — while attending religious services at Bryant’s school house last Friday night, and just as he closed giving in his religious testimony saying he was prepared to meet his God, fell back into the arms of his son and died in a few moments.”
April 21: “Rev. Willis Smith preached his farewell sermon at the C.P. church here last Sunday night, says the Calhoon Star. There was a large audience in attendance and at the close of the service and while the choir was singing a farewell hymn, the entire congregation came forward and shook hands and bade him goodbye. This testimony of esteem shown the worthy pastor, caused him to shed tears. He had preached in this place for 22 years.”
April 22: “Tige, the fine livery horse of Frank Sebald (of Calhoon), was killed by buffalo gnats while making a trip from Owensboro last Friday, says the Calhoon Star. He was the best horse in the stable and it falls hard on Frank.”
May 7: “The Owensboro Messenger goes to press at 4:30 a.m. every morning, three hours later than the Louisville papers and reaches Calhoon three hours earlier than the Courier-Journal and Dispatch, and always contains all the news. The Messenger scoops them ‘gwine an’ a comin’.” — Calhoon Star.
June 11: “Since the handsome and swift little steamer Kalista meets all the trains at Livermore, she brings many strangers to Calhoon that otherwise never would have come, says the Calhoon Star. She is the greatest convenience to the traveling public and as handy as a pocket in a shirt.”
Nov. 6: “Hallowe’en was celebrated by a ‘dumb supper’ by a number of young ladies at the elegant home of Miss Leona Tichenor Monday night. A royal time was enjoyed until the lateness of the hour admonished them that it was time to go home. Not a gentleman was present, and after each had told many frightful ghost stories they were almost afraid to go home, but when they did they ran like quarter horses, and were nearly out of breath when they reached their destination. — Calhoon Star.”
Nov. 18: “A Big Raft” — “The Calhoon Star says that V.P. Morton, of Ohio county, passed that place a few days ago with 3,000 logs for the Evansville market. Mr. Morton is one of the log kings of Ohio county and has made a great deal of money in the business.”
Dec. 16: “The Ramsey Bros., tobacconists, of Sebree City, says the Calhoon Star, had their agent in the Sacramento section last week, buying up the tobacco that other buyers left, and he made a clean sweep, leaving only about two crops. He paid from $6 to $8.
Dec. 23: “The Masonic order of Calhoon will erect a handsome two-story lodge building at an early date. A subscription paper was started Tuesday morning and over $100 was subscribed before noon. Large donations will be given by members of the lodge, who are amply able.”
“The wife of Temple Cook died last Friday. She was the daughter of Jack Brackett and was married to Temp only last spring. One year ago she weighed near 200 pounds and was a fine looking woman. To reduce her corpulency she resorted to using ‘anti-fat,’ which, it is said, was the cause of her death.” — Calhoon Star
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
