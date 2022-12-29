Very nearly 53 years ago Elizabeth McEuen Kerr wrote an article about Calhoun in the 1960s. It appeared in the Jan. 15, 1970 edition of the McLean County News, and it says a lot about how the city of Calhoun was, and what it could be like again. Here is “Calhoun…in the 1960s.”
“The 1960s were boom years for Calhoun. If that sounds like a figment of imagination or an exaggerated statement, consider what has happened. It may surprise you.
“In the first place, Calhoun learned that it isn’t the size of a town that dwarfs it, but lack of imagination and ambition of its people that does it.
“In the ‘60s, a Community Development organization, with help of the Woman’s Club, Lions Club, Jaycees and other service organizations, was responsible for Calhoun winning fourth place for community development in 1961 for a Kentucky town of small population.
“For years we thought we were small and had little chance of growth or development. We didn’t like it, but accepted the idea as a fact. But when the U.S. Engineers built a $3,000,000 lock and dam project on Green River, it gave birth to a new era of imagination and things began to happen in Calhoun.
“When the lock and dam contractor removed the coffer dam used in building the new lock and dam, then-Mayor C.L. Blancett persuaded that contractor to fill the unsightly and unhealthful ravine that bisected the main part of Calhoun. This provided new land acreage in the heart of town. Businessmen snapped up this unexpected real estate and before long a warehouse by Calhoun Sales, a laundromat, drive-in restaurant, office building, including another dentist, Dr. Robert Kraus, and supermarket sprouted up like flowers in the morning sun. Streets were opened, paved and in no time—a useless ravine became one of the most active, useful parts of town.
“With completion of the navigation improvements, Green River Towing Company moved in and we now enjoy river transportation unequaled in Calhoun’s history. Now about 15 million tons of coal move through the locks each year.
“During the ‘60s, Green River Towing Company became a division of Crounse Corporation with an expanded fleet. There are now nine towboats pushing four barges each, passing through Calhoun on the average of one every four hours en route to or from coal mines up river to markets from Minneapolis to Texas. The nine towboats are valued at $2,700,000 and employ 126 men with a monthly payroll of $94,500.
“Clifford Higgs pulled the magic trick of the ‘60s by turning an old garage into an ultra-modern restaurant (The Lighthouse) overlooking Green River. The view from a glass dining area is food for the soul-luring patrons who aren’t even hungry! At night colorful lights reflect on the water outside the dining room and when the towboats pass close by—diners feel almost like they are on an ocean voyage.
“The 1960s brought considerable construction to Calhoun. One of the most important was the $430,000 McLean County General Hospital—and now talk of further expansion.
“Lenon’s Variety Store replaced a small service station on Main Street with a large store on the ground floor and six apartments above.
“Charles Chips, Inc. built a $600,000 plant for manufacture of their nationally famous potato chips. This plant employs 90 local workers, and ships products over a large part of the United States.
“Calhoun Construction Company alone built 30 new brick veneer homes, a supermarket, office building and remodeled a fire-gutted theatre, improving Calhoun in the neighborhood of $750,000 during 1960.
“Dr. W.G. Edds built and opened a modern office on Second Street. The Owens (Rightmyer) Drug Store is in a matching building next door. Calhoun Drug Center also extended in size and services during the last decade.
“Attorneys Quisenberry and Ragland bought and remodeled old commercial buildings and modernized them for their offices. The finished jobs added much to Main Street’s appearance.
“Revlett’s Appliances, Brenner’s Store, the old Citizens Deposit Bank building and drug store building, Thrifty Shop, Holder Motor Company, Western Auto, Hayden Insurance, each got a face-lifting job.
“At Seventh and Main a new Gulf Service station was built and later leased by Adrian Peak.
“Another nighttime feature of Calhoun was installation of vapor street lights, brightening the main artery of town from north to south.
“A 50-bed Senior Citizens Home built near the hospital is a much-needed haven for the aged, and offers after-hospital care for convalescents.
“The 60-year-old county courthouse was renovated, making it comfortable and modern inside and more attractive outside. Adjacent to the courthouse a new jail was built (the modern structure contains beds for 16 prisoners) and the big red brick building formerly used as a jail was turned into a public library. The library was lost in 1968 when the voters turned down a library fund.
“The James Bethel Gresham Post of The American Legion, Calhoun built a clubhouse providing recreation for members and guests—also providing a place to raise funds for worthy causes.
“The Jaycees organized and hit the ground running. The lively bunch purchased land on Kentucky Highway 136, started a Jaycee Park and are constructing a community center for the general public. Planned money-making programs are followed periodically and promise of the future seems bright for the Jaycees.
“The Baptist, Christian and Methodist Churches all built or remodeled existing buildings. A new Church of Christ was organized and a fine new church building sprang up on Seventh Street.”
And the 1960s had so much going on here that the remainder of the article will be in next week’s edition of the newspaper.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring donation items to the Treasure House only when they are open for business. The Museum is located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033.
I wish everyone a safe and happy New Year!
