Last week, we all were saddened by the passing of Edwina Stiles. Edwina turned 90 just last month and was the epitome of a wonderful, godly woman — loving her family, never saying a bad word about anyone, hardworking, dedicated and loyal. She was a museum board member and had volunteered at the Treasure House for about 20 years. She was the head volunteer there. (Her husband, Bobby Stiles, was also involved with the museum from the beginning — until his passing in 2015.) As the Treasure House proceeds help to pay the museum’s overhead, Edwina was dedicated to keeping the Treasure House doors open as much as possible. There were many times when we worked three days at the museum, and she worked four. Some of those days not much was sold, but she was always hopeful that the next day would be better — always a positive person. Should I live to be 90, I can only hope that I have as much drive and spunk as Edwina Stiles. She was a class act and will be hard to follow. We (the Museum Board, the volunteers and I) send much love to her family and friends. As Bro. Richard Sams said at Edwina’s graveside service, “She spent a lot of time volunteering at the Treasure House, but Edwina was the real treasure.” And indeed she was!
Wednesday morning of last week, we had several visitors at the museum. Richard Crabtree came in with some small items that had belonged to Major David R. Mackey. Mackey, of course, was the first McLean County casualty of the Vietnam War. A Calhoun High School and Western Kentucky University graduate, he taught at a high school for two years prior to joining the U.S. Army in 1963. He served a tour in Vietnam in 1967 and chose to return for a second tour two years later, because, as Crabtree said, Mackey felt he could do some good there, and he had also helped to open an orphanage in Vietnam, and he wanted to see how it was doing and help out. He died in a helicopter crash in 1969 while serving with the 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam. Crabtree recently found these keepsakes of Major Mackey’s and wanted to donate them to the museum. Today is Veterans Day, and we should never forget the veterans that served our country. Decades ago many willingly served — many were drafted, but still served. If not for their sacrifices, we absolutely would not be the free country we are today. Richard Crabtree wants to ensure no one forgets those that gave all, especially Major David R. Mackey.
Also coming into the museum last Wednesday was Eldon Eaton. Eldon and I talked about the Lacefield family. He recalled when they lived in Livermore, when he was a young boy. During the summers, another kid about Eldon’s age would come to visit family, and the two boys would play. He didn’t recall the other boy’s name, and I told him it was probably Mike Calvert. Mike’s son, Sam Calvert, came through Island a couple of weeks ago. Sam plans to return in a year, and hopefully he and Eldon can get together and chat.
Don and Patsy Bryant also stopped in last Wednesday. Don and I have emailed back and forth about articles I’ve written. He grew up in the Semiway area, and his grandmother was one of the state’s first postmistresses. When she passed away, his father took over for about six years as postmaster in Semiway. Anita showed the Bryants through the museum, and Don proceeded to tell some stories to the volunteers. I missed out on some of his stories, but was able to catch the last two or three. Stories are always interesting, and I learn a little more about McLean County with each one I hear.
Thanks to everyone that came in, and we look forward to your next visit!
As a follow-up to the McLean County ferry articles, the obituary for Oscar B. Kirtley mentioned that he had been owner/operator of Ranger’s Landing and Point Pleasant Ferries at one time. In 1945, he pulled out the body of a man that had drowned at Point Pleasant. That man was Walter Givens, 35. A car had gone into the water carrying four people; only one made it out alive, and that was J.C. Baggarly, 33. The other two people that drowned were Anita Vincent, 18, and Lillian White, 37, who were found still in the car. And for the Livermore ferry, I mentioned that owner John Lindley had operated the ferry from 1923-1937. There is a photo showing both Lindley and co-owner Erk Fulkerson operating the ferry, so both were owner/operators.
The Museum and Treasure House are usually open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our phone number is 270-499-5033. Stop in and see us.
I wish everyone a great week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.