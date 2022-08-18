While researching newspaper articles and events for 1927, I came upon this article in the Owensboro Inquirer of Nov. 20, 1927 titled, “History of Oil Spring Told by M’Lean Jurist — Industry Dates 100 Years Back.”
“Judge Ben F. Landrum, one of McLean county’s oldest citizens, relates interestingly the history of Oil Spring, an oil producing spring in McLean county near the now noted Dimick well, a spring which in Civil War days gave 8 barrels of commercial production daily.
“’More than sixty years ago two laymen, and inseparable friends, Robertson and Strawbridge purchased the ‘Mayo Farm’ located about three miles north of Calhoun, McLean county, Kentucky, for the purpose of exploring for oil,’ says Judge Landrum. ‘That oil was to be found was not a question, for on the farm and for a number of years an Oil Spring (not merely an oil seepage, but a real bubbling spring of oil) had been flowing about seven gallons of crude oil of a high grade daily. This oil in past has been used by the farmers in the Green River Valley for local and lubricating purposes.
“’These two friends, though handicapped with the crude and cumbersome drilling equipment of their time, drilled a shallow well using a two inch pipe for well casing. This was drilled about thirty or forty feet south of the oil spring. The well was never shot to increase production. However, they obtained a fairly good well considering the size of the well casing and their crude methods of reclaiming the oil. During the early stage of the Civil War they shipped eight barrels of oil daily by boats down the Green River from Calhoun.
“’Late, one very hot summer night, in the year 1862, Robertson, my brother-in-law, was sitting in the window of his bedroom in Calhoun, enjoying the cool Southern breeze coming out of the Green river valley, and for which among other things, the Green river is famous, Strawbridge, who was ‘keeping watch’ with his friend, suddenly awakened, and mistaking his friend Robertson for a midnight prowler entering by the window and bent upon robbery and possibly murder, shot and mortally wounded him—Robertson dying several days later. Strawbridge, realizing that he had killed his bosom friend, became mentally unbalanced, and their oil project was later abandoned.
“’Since that time the farm has been dormant, as far as developing for oil is concerned; however, many barrels of oil have been saved from the oil spring and used by the farmers in this section for dipping their stock as well as for lubricating their various agricultural implements.’
“The drilling in of the Dimick well on the farm of Jack Ratliff, which is located a few miles northeast of this oil spring caused considerable excitement, not only in McLean county, but throughout the United States. Oil men from every part of the country flocked to McLean county and leases sold at hitherto unheard of prices; consequently, almost every farm has been leased in this vicinity for the exploitation for oil.
“The oil spring is located near the axis of the Rough Creek uplift ‘or anticline,’ which is the major oil structure of the Tri-county oil field, and about which the Kentucky State Geological says: ‘McLean county occupies an unique structural position; lying near the center of the basin of the Western Kentucky coal field, and at the same time traversed in an east-west direction by a Major Structural Feature, the Rough Creek Fault and Fold. Due to this Uplift, that portion of McLean county adjacent, possesses some oil and gas possibilities.’ — Extract from Geology and Economic Data arranged by J.S. Hudnall, Kentucky Geological Survey.
“Oil men and geologists are of the opinion that there is a large pool of oil northeast of this spring. The oil spring has been flowing oil for over a hundred years, and to this date has decreased but little in its ‘production,’ which is now about five gallons per day. If Strawbridge and Robertson could have availed themselves of the present knowledge of geology and the up-to-date equipment for drilling now in use, it would have been a different story—their first well would have been drilled to the northeast instead of to the south of the oil spring, then they would have found the oil pool, and the source which has been keeping alive this oil spring for over a century.”
