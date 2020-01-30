The Great Mississippi River Basin Flood of 1927 actually started in 1926 when it started raining, and lasted for an entire year! It flooded the Mississippi Basin all the way to the Gulf and displaced over half a million people! It was the most destructive River flood in the history of the United States, with 27,000 square miles covered with 30 feet of water. Below Memphis, Tennessee, the river reached a width of 60 miles wide!
Ten years later the Ohio River flooded, displacing one million people. It caused the tributaries, including Green River, to also flood. It was called the Great Flood of 1937, but it also started the year before, in 1936, when it started raining and just kept raining. It cost over 14 million dollars of damage.
This prompted Major Eugene Raybold of the U.S. army Corp of Engineers to make a proposal of building a scale model of the entire Mississippi River Basin. That would equal about 40% of the United States.
Construction started in 1943 in Jackson, Mississippi. The model was built with a horizontal scale of 1:2000 (1 to 2000) and a vertical scale of 1:100 (1 to 100). It covered 200 acres! It included 50 foot tall Rocky Mountains and even a miniature Gulf of Mexico. At the edge of it was a 500,000 gallon water tower which flooded the model for simulations.
Due to its enormous scope, the model took 23 years to complete, being finished in 1965.
Then, in 1971, only 6 years after its completion, it was abandoned in favor of a computerized version, but not before saving money and lives. It is credited with helping Omaha avoid disaster in 1952 by identifying levees that needed reinforcement just in time!
Then it became overgrown and eventually disappeared, yet another example of impressive human handiwork rendered obsolete by computers!
This was from a report I did in a Geography class when I was at Western.
The Regional Family Research Center has moved from the building at the stoplight and beside the Dollar Store, to behind the History Museum beside the Treasure House. It is on the left as you go toward the Green River, on past the Calhoun Elementary School. There is parking in back, and you walk up the hill and enter the solid doors on the side porch. It is on the south side of the Museum, facing the Treasure House. It should be ready to be open in a week or so.
It will be open the same times and days as before, which are Monday, Wed., and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday but the same times! After you get finished with researching your family tree, or reading about the Green River and the boats that traveled it, you can stop by the Treasure House and check them out.
