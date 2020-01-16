I’ve been looking over some old newspapers that someone brought in, and found some interesting items.
Arthur Dame, who is in the Navy, stationed at Little Creek, VA., spent last week with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vernie Dame. Staff Sgt. Lester Dame will leave this week for Fort Knox where he is stationed. These two items are from an old McLean County News, dated May 6, 1948. The editor was Landon Wills, and it says the paper was established in 1892. One of the ads says that overalls were $1.75, and shoes were $1.50 to $3 at The Thrifty Shop. Muster Funeral Home had been in service at least 100 years, and G.W. Ankerman’s was another old business and it was founded in 1892. They would be showing “Gone With The Wind” again at the Victory Theater, in case you didn’t see it the first time. The newspaper goes on to say that they don’t consider it the greatest movie ever made and would place it behind “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Wilson”, among others. Besides the bits of military items, the newspaper has old obituaries and little bits of a view from a time over 65 years ago, after WW II and before we entered the Korean War.
Thanks to the person who brought in the old newspapers.
The first person in the United States to be convicted and executed for war crimes was a Confederate, Major Henry Wirz. Major Wirz was executed by hanging. He was the former warden at a prison camp in Georgia, called Andersonville.
He was born in Switzerland and emigrated to the U. S. in 1849. He enlisted in the Confederate Army when the war began and was promoted to captain. He had lost the use of his right arm and therefore was assigned to the prison department and the staff of General John H. Winder, who was in charge of Confederate prisoner of war camps. The prisoners at Andersonville were in an open stockade of sixteen and a half acres, with a small stream running through the middle. There was no shelter, only makeshift tents. The prison suffered an extreme lack of food, tools, and medical supplies. There was severe overcrowding, poor sanitary conditions and a lack of potable water. There was no way to carry the water to sick men or ones unable to travel to the stream.
The hard punishments Wirz imposed on the prisoners, which included ball and chaining them, for even minor infractions, made him hated by the prisoners. He was accused of even beating and hitting prisoners with his fists. He had ordered guards to fire on prisoners with muskets and to have guard dogs attack them. Another prisoner accused Wirz of beating and kicking his father, who was too weak from scurvy to stand, and the father died a few days later.
When the Civil War was over, many of the men who were freed from the camp looked like skeletons. Many could not stand or walk. During August of 1864, three thousand prisoners had died, many from heat and exposure, and lack of food and water. During the next month, of September, 2,700 prisoners died. The official death toll was 13,171 prisoners. There are 12,912 graves marked or identified.
Wirz was arrested by the federal troops in May of 1865 and taken to Washington D.C. A military tribunal was convened with Major General Lew Wallace presiding. (If that name is familiar, Wallace later became governor of Arizona and also wrote a book called Ben-Hur) and charged with over 11 specific crimes. He was found guilty and was hanged.
The arguments about Wirz continue to this day. Some say he was a scapegoat, because so many of the others who had been accused of war crimes were either dead, or had fled the country. Others had been pardoned. But the prisoners had known Wirz and he was in jail. So he was the one to be hanged. Wirz was hanged on November 10, 1865 at the Old Capitol Prison, beside the US Capitol. He is only one of two men who have been executed in the United States of war crimes.
The Treasure House is open Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and usually on Tuesday. It has a lot of blue jeans and shirts and blouses for sale. Their warm winter clothes are out for sale, along with lots of books and crafts for those snowy days that will be here soon! It also has an infant’s bed for sale, but they don’t have room for it, so it is in our storage building beside the Family Research Center! It is one of those beds that can be converted for use by toddlers and older children. We’ll sell this beautiful bed to you for a very low price because it has to be moved in a few weeks. The Family Research Center is moving to the new addition in the back of the History Museum.
