Usually, I am not easily offended, nor do I easily lose my temper. I did lose my temper when I was six years old but have not been able to find it since. Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is trying to find it but so far, she has not found it.
Don’t let this out, but the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage can get ticked off very quickly, particularly with bugs, lizards and stuff like that, not to mention snakes.
Once when on vacation and stayed in a motel, a frog was under her pillow. I didn’t know my wife could dance and sing at the same time. I didn’t recognize the song, but I enjoyed her rendition of it.
Then the story backfired on me!
It was the season of the “Love Bugs” that happens every year.
It was love bugs, mosquitoes and flies. I suppose they have a purpose in this world, but I have yet to discover what that purpose is.
When morning came, I went outside to get into my vehicle to go to the church office; as soon as I stepped outside, a bunch of love bugs hit me. I don’t know what they see in me that they love so much, I wish they would drop it. I’m thinking of seeking a divorce.
I was in Publix, and as I was walking down an aisle, a mosquito landed on my nose, and without thinking, I swatted it as hard as I could. Yeah, the mosquito was dead. Yeah, my nose was bleeding.
I heard several snickers behind me, and I was afraid to turn around. I got my hanky out and wiped my nose as good as I could. When I got to the counter to pay for my product, the cashier looked at me and smiled very heartily. I just stared back at him with a grimace that I hadn’t used for a long time.
I said to him very snarly, “It’s my body, my swat.”
Several days later, I was in Publix again, and the bugs were still in operational mode. Everywhere I went, there was some bug.
Walking around the store, I tried avoiding the bugs as much as possible. When finished, I went to the cashier to pay for my products.
As I was standing there, all of a sudden, somebody slapped me on the back.
I turned around, looked, and a guy said, “I did you a favor. There was a bug crawling up your back, and I killed it for you.”
Looking at him, I said, “My body, my swat.”
Very soberly, I apologized, and I just laughed and said, “That’s okay. That’s one down and a zillion more to go.”
We both laughed a little, and I checked out and went to my car.
As I was driving home I happen to think of a verse in the Old Testament. “Take us the foxes, the little foxes, that spoil the vines: for our vines have tender grapes.” (Song of Solomon 2:15).
That got me thinking of those little bugs that were creating such havoc in my life. It’s the little things that you don’t think of at the time that do all the damage. My focus usually is on the “big” things in my life, which allows those “little” things to do most of the damage.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
