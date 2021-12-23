I’ve had sort of a grudge with old Mr. Santa Claus. I was introduced to Santa Claus by my parents, who informed me that he was the one that brought all of my Christmas presents on Christmas day.
I was 6 years old when my parents first took me to see Santa Claus. I stood in the line and waited my turn to climb up on his lap and tell him what I wanted for Christmas. All I wanted for Christmas was a pony.
That was two weeks before Christmas, and during those two weeks, I was ecstatic about that pony that was coming, because my parents always told me Santa Claus never lies. So I can trust him as much as I can trust them.
That Christmas Eve, I could hardly go to bed. Once in bed, I could not keep my eyes shut, thinking about that marvelous pony Santa would give me for my Christmas present. I kept thinking about the name I would use for that pony. I had half a dozen names; it just jingled through my mind.
When I awoke that Christmas morning, I was so excited. So I ran downstairs to the Christmas tree, expecting to see my Christmas pony. When I didn’t see it, I asked my parents where it was. All they could say was, “Well, we haven’t seen it. Maybe it’s just late.”
“Well, son,” my father said to me as seriously as possible, “maybe your Christmas pony will come next year. So let’s just hope for it.”
That was a long year for me. So every month that went by, I thought about that Christmas pony.
Then, finally, December came into view. I began getting excited about my Christmas pony because this year was probably the year. Last year I was only 6, but this year I was a full 7 years old, old enough to take care of a Christmas pony.
Again, my parents took my siblings and me downtown to see Santa Claus. I stood in line with my brother and sister, anxiously waiting for the time to confront Mr. Santa Claus.
Then my turn came, and I walked up to Santa, sat on his lap and began the conversation.
The first thing I said was, “Santa, the Christmas pony you promised last year never came. Why didn’t it come?”
He looked at me and said, “Ho ho ho, I’m not sure why it didn’t come, but I’ll check into it and see if it got lost on the way down from the North Pole, ho ho ho.”
This continued for the next 10 years, and to this day, I have never seen that Christmas pony. So I began to think that maybe that old Santa Claus was a fake.
As I thought about this, I remembered a verse of Scripture. “Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32).
The only truth is what comes from God’s word. I know this verse is often taken out of context, or only half of it is given. When I discovered the truth out of God’s word, it sets me free from everything else in the world.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
