A new addition to Myer Creek Park in Calhoun will look to promote fitness and health countywide.
On Tuesday, construction began on an outdoor fitness facility through the National Fitness Campaign’s “outdoor Fitness Court network.”
Headquartered in San Francisco, the National Fitness Campaign is a wellness consulting firm that looks to “change health outcomes in America” by building healthy communities by helping fund, build and activate the organization’s “Fitness Court” — which is described as the “world’s best outdoor gym” — according to its website.
NFC also works in partnership with the nation’s largest healthcare providers and with numerous municipalities, cities, counties and schools to help build the outdoor courts.
In the past six years, over 86 million people have gained access to fitness courts, according to NFC’s website, with the hopes of installing over 5,000 courts throughout the country by 2030.
According to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame and county volunteer Megan Woosley, the idea came about when Dame saw Woosley with a group of people doing workouts at the park.
“Curtis was like, ‘Y’all really need a good space to be able to do this,’ ” Woosley said.
“It’s not like we don’t have a need here,” Dame said. “Part of this job in what I do is to recognize the issues, and what the needs are and invest in those. We have not invested heavily enough in outdoor recreation and workout possibilities.
“This (park) is the best-kept resource that we have.”
Dame said he was aware of NFC while attending a conference and then when looking up park equipment in regards to a $177,900 grant the county received for renovations to the park for new bathrooms, sewer lines, lift station and playground equipment in November 2022.
Dame said the fiscal court earmarked $140,000 of funding through the Local Government Economic Development Fund (LGEDF) earlier this year, while NPC committed $30,000 to the project.
The project also received a number of private support and grants through the Perdue Foundation for $10,500, two $15,000 sponsorships from the McLean County Health Department and the city of Calhoun, respectively, $2,500 from B.F. Evans, $2,500 from Big Rivers Electric Corporation and $1,000 from Wellcare.
The total cost of the fitness court is about $180,000 while other sponsors are still pending as of Tuesday, Dame said.
“It’s a higher upfront cost, but it doesn’t have electric bills,” he said. “It’s very low maintenance.”
Woosley said the fitness court, which will be situated on a 38’ x 71’ concrete pad, will be divided into two sections: one with installed “weight-bearing” equipment focused on working different body parts while the other will be a padded studio space that will be for classes such as yoga, tai chi and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts.
The court will be installed by R. Merchant Press Systems LLC based out of Erie, Pennsylvania.
Each station on the equipment side will have a scannable QR code that will link people to the “Fitness Court” app for guidance and instruction, according to NFC’s website, along with modifications.
“The app will actually take you through all the various stations and (show you) the right way of (how) to do the exercise at each station,” Woosley said. “It’s (also) going to take into account your age and fitness level when it tells you the different exercises that you can do.”
All equipment in the install is weather-resistant, according to Dame.
The sections will be divided by a wall that will include a mural with pictures designed by local photographer Nicky Kessinger of Nicky Kessinger Photography that will “represent McLean County,” Woosley said.
Upon the opening of the fitness court, Woosley said she will be titled the ambassador of the facility after going through training in the “next couple weeks” with NFC.
“Part of my role will be working with the National Fitness Campaign to learn the way that (the organization has) made pads like this successful in other communities,” she said, “and to kind of be the liaison and help people learn how to utilize the pad, be there to answer questions and encourage people to come out and see it.”
Dame and Woosley feel the court will go beyond benefiting the health of people in the county.
“It’s a tourism draw as well, because there’s a dedicated group of individuals that travel the country just to go to these,” Dame said. “They take that QR code and they scan it, but (the) app also has a map of where they’re all located.”
“... We’ve got a lot of people who camp out here,” Woosley said, “and I feel like that could be a great draw for somebody who is camping, but they may also want to try to get in a workout.”
Dame said that the court should be completed, weather permitting, in the three days as of Thursday.
A ribbon cutting is slated to occur before the end of the year.
For more information about the National Fitness Campaign, visit nationalfitnesscampaign.com.
