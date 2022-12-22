LIVERMORE — Myrl Lawrence, 94, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Retha Myrl Holder was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Livermore, Kentucky to the late James and Grace Brown Holder and was married to Edward B. Lawrence. Myrl was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and sisters. In addition to her parents, Myrl was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Edward “Eddie” Lawrence, who died June 13, 1997, and by her son, James “Bubby” Lawrence, who died March 1, 2000.
Survivors include a daughter, Connie Humphrey (Robert Earl) of Livermore; four grandchildren, Doug Humphrey (Rachel), Mark Humphrey, Anthony Lawrence, and Teresa Embry (Fred); six great-grandchildren, Bailey Troutman (Hunter), Parker Humphrey (Loren England), Mindy Lawrence, Lindsey Lawrence, Elyssa Lawrence, and Trevor Lawrence; four great-great-grandchildren, Keelin Lawrence, Bentley Lawrence, Josslyn Troutman, and Kash Troutman; and four sisters, Betty Gross of Livermore, Lois Goforth, Joyce Walker, and Nancy Mansfield all of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Jesse Johnson officiated. Burial was at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore.
The Myrl Lawrence family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Myrl at musterfuneralhomes.com.
