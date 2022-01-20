RUMSEY — Myrlene Wilson, 82, of the Rumsey, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Riverside Manor Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Myrlene Jolly was born March 13, 1939 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Waymon and Emily Josephine Shelton Jolly and was married to Jasper Andy Wilson, Jr. April 21, 1956. Myrlene earlier worked at the former Charles Chips Plant in Calhoun, retired from the Carmel Home in Owensboro and was a member of Daystar Worship Center in Bremen. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Myrlene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jasper Andy Wilson, Jr., who died Dec. 24, 2013 by two great granddaughters, Kadance Ruthann Holskey and Avery Renee Reynolds and by a great grandson, Bryce Sosh.
Survivors include three sons, Keith Wilson of Rumsey, Kevin Wilson of Sacramento and Mark Wilson (Gail) of Calhoun; a daughter, Gale Harberson (Ronnie) of Rumsey; 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Donnie Neal and Donovan Kirtley officiated. Burial was at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Myrlene Wilson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Myrlene at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.