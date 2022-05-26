LIVERMORE — Nancy Ann Hicks, 87, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, at her home surrounded by her loved ones and under the care of Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice. Nancy Ann Dillender was born Oct. 18, 1934 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to the late Frank and Ovie Elizabeth Blades Dillender, was married to Royce G. Clark, until his death on Dec. 10, 1980 and was later married to Clyde Douglas Hicks, until his death on Feb. 13, 2020. Nancy was a homemaker and member of Richland Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling and was a long-time member of the Tuesday Night Owls and the Thursday Morning Ladies Bowling Leagues. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her furry companions, Hotdog, Noodle, Rosie, and Beefie.
Survivors include a daughter, Nila Edge of Owensboro; two step sons, Dwayne Hicks (Lisa) and Wendell Hicks (Jackie) both of Livermore; two step daughters, Connie Moore of Island and Carol Ann Hicks of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Tom Edge (Tara) of Edgewood, Kentucky and Nancy Edge of Livermore; seven step grandchildren; two great grandchildren, Royce Edge and Grayson Edge; four step great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Townsley of Beaver Dam; a great niece, Carolyn Townsley of Beaver Dam; and her extended family, Jessica, Dallas and Khylie Hamilton of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Nancy Ann Hicks family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Nancy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.