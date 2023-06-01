Fentanyl overdose cases have steadily increased over time, claiming the majority of opioid related overdoses.
To combat these overdoses, narcan is used to help prevent a potentially fatal overdose from occurring.
“Our office really hasn’t seen what I’d call a big uptick,” said McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell. “We’ve probably only used [narcan] three or four times in the last year and a half.”
McLean County has not seen as many opioid related cases, but has seen a great deal of overdoses related to methamphetamine, particularly among diabetics, which can also be treated by narcan.
“The opioids are here but they haven’t boomed yet,” Frizzell said. “If it continues to increase in surrounding counties, eventually it will spill over here. That’s just the way it goes.”
The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has taken training with narcan before the recent opioid issue, and have been carrying narcan with them for years in the event of an overdose. Whenever they have had to use it, narcan has managed to bring someone to a semi-conscious state, and all have survived.
“Most of the stuff we’re dealing with over here is meth,” Frizzell said. “We’ve dealt with some opioid pills, [...] but we’re not experiencing it in a major way, like what Daviess County and some other areas are starting to experience. [...] We know it’s here, it’s in small portions, and we’re hoping that the stock [of narcan] comes before it gets bad here like with what we’re seeing in surrounding counties.”
Jessica Blus, the customer service representative at NIMCO in Calhoun, recently hosted a narcan distribution event, helping to spread awareness about narcan and the nasal sprays as well.
“The Green River Health District said it was one of the most successful [events] they had,” Blus said. They gave out over 90 narcan [nasal sprays]. It went really well and brought great awareness to McLean County.”
Narcan prevents opiates from attaching to receptors in the brain that stop breathing, allowing the brain to breathe again by knocking the opiate off the receptor in the brain, and attach itself in its place, leaving the opiate floating around, still with the need to call authorities, Angela Bindert, a licensed Practical Nurse in the reduction program with the Green River Heath District.
Fentanyl test strips are offered to those who want to test and see if a drug has been laced with fentanyl, with an accuracy of about 96 to 100%, Bindert said.
“I think [people] are aware of the dangers of opioids, but I don’t think they’re really aware of the fake pills that are being distributed now,” Blus said. “That’s the thing we’re trying to get out: info on fake pills. [...] Only take what is prescribed to you, speak to your kids about it; they offer fentanyl strips to test drugs before you take them to make sure there’s no fentanyl in them.”
