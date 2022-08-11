The McLean County High School soccer team has a new coaching staff.
Michaela Majors was an assistant and JV coach last season and has now accepted the position of head coach.
Her new assistant coach is Lori Griffith. They both played soccer at McLean County in high school and are looking forward to leading the girls on the field this season.
Michaela (O’Bryan) Majors was raised in Stanley before moving to Calhoun in middle school. She considers McLean County her home and lives in Livermore with her husband, Joshua. She enjoys reading in her spare time, as well as spending time with friends and family and doing anything outside.
Majors is attending Madisonville Community College and pursuing a teaching degree in special education. She works as an aide in special education at McLean County Middle School.
Coach Majors started playing soccer at a young age through Horse Fork Creek and Thompson Berry Parks in Owensboro. Her 12 years on a soccer field included four years as a Lady Cougar. In addition to her experience as an assistant coach last season, she also coached a co-ed league at Horse Fork Creek Park.
Lori (Simpson) Griffith grew up in Beech Grove and lives in Owensboro with her husband, Derek, and their two dogs that think they are children. She loves to exercise and do crafts in her spare time.
She obtained an Associate in Science degree from Owensboro Community and Technical College has been in Emergency Medical Services for the past six years. She is a paramedic for Muhlenberg EMS.
Griffith played a variety of sports growing up, including t-ball, cheerleading and soccer. Her love for soccer continued with playing on the first JV and varsity teams at the high school under Tony Howell.
Coach Griffith has prior experience with leading recreational league soccer and hopes to bring accountability to the team.
“I want the girls to know they have two coaches who want them to succeed in everything they do,” Griffith said. “I can’t wait to see what this season holds!”
The Lady Cougars are in a rebuilding season after losing 12 seniors last year. The team has had open field and conditioning since March and mandatory practices started July 18. There are 17 athletes on the team and new-comers are always welcome. Anyone interested in joining the team can contact the high school for more information.
When asked about the goals for this season, Coach Majors shared: “A lot of our girls are new and the plan is to rebuild. The goal, as always, is to win district, which we are very capable of. Our girls are dedicated and have been giving their all to meet not only their personal goals, but team goals as well. We are excited to see what the season brings!”
The Lady Cougars had their season opener Tuesday at Union County and will host Russellville at 6 p.m., tonight, Aug. 11, for their first home game.
