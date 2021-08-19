The McLean County High School volleyball team has entirely new leadership for the 2021 season.
Head coach Zach Hardison comes from a strong volleyball family and grew up around the game. His father has been a part of the Owensboro Catholic volleyball program for over 20 years; he and his father, along with his brother and fiancée, all currently coach and run the Owensboro Volleyball Club.
Hardison played on club level men’s teams as a setter and has eight years of coaching experience at many levels, including the national level for AAU travel volleyball. He was also the head coach at Hancock County High School for two years.
Coach Hardison will be assisted by his fiancée, Brooke Hall, as the freshman coach and Emma Johnson as the junior varsity coach.
Hall has coaching experience with middle school- and freshman-age players and will be an asset in teaching basic skill sets to the players, as well as organizing all that goes on behind the scenes. Johnson was part of a history-making team at Daviess County when Hardison was coaching there, and he is excited for her to bring that fiery competitiveness to his staff.
Coach Hardison has worked closely in the past with McLean’s previous volleyball coach, Keith Sage, and considers him a dear friend and mentor. Sage resigned the position earlier this year, according to former athletic director Marc Searcy, who shared, “We want to thank Keith for all of his hard work at the school. He was committed to the program, and we appreciate all of his time and effort.”
Coach Hardison will strive to continue coach Sage’s establishment of a culture of respect and hard work. He wants to be a coach the players can trust and for them to know that what they are working to learn and achieve goes far beyond the court. Practices have been going great, according to Hardison, with the ladies responding very well to the staff’s expectations.
There are currently 20 players on the roster, with several ladies playing on multiple teams. They will be fielding freshman, JV and varsity teams this year and are looking for continued growth in their numbers in the future.
While the absence of a middle school program in McLean County leaves the Lady Cougars with a certain lack of experience compared to other programs, the players are working hard to make up the difference.
The coaching staff wants to bring an aggressive, attacking form of volleyball that pushes past just a live ball.
“We want to teach that any defense can be turned into an attack, and if we can get them to play that way, we will have success,” said Hardison. “We want to instill pride and hard work into our young ladies and show fight against every opponent despite any odds.”
Coach Hardison commented on how lucky they have been to have some wonderful senior leaders in Claire Hudson, Addison Horn, Kylie Ward and Lilly Underwood.
“They have come in and embraced us as leaders and helped share our expectations with the rest of the team,” he said. “They have been tone-setters for what we want to build.”
