Owensboro Community & Technical College has added a new certificate program to its catalogue to help transition students into higher education and the workforce.
The Career and Life Skills Certificate Program had a “soft launch” this fall with two students enrolled. Kevin Beardmore, vice president of student affairs at OCTC, said they are looking to fully launch the program in the fall of 2023.
Students who have graduated from high school with a diploma or certificate of completion are able to apply for this program as long as they have an advocate or are recommended for the certificate pathway.
Beardmore said it has been designed to assist students with who have been in Special Education classes or those with intellectual disabilities — as defined by the Department of Education — make the transition after high school.
Recommendations can come from a teacher or therapist, ideally someone who has worked closely with the student and their needs.
“Students who graduate with their high school diploma or exit high school with a certificate of completion can participate,” Kristen Coomes, the career and life skills program coordinator, said.
Coomes said there has “always” been a need in the community for students with disabilities to have a program after high school to transition into college and the workforce rather than graduating high school and becoming “stagnant.”
OCTC saw the need for this program and saw that a few other colleges in the state were offering similar programs, such as the Comprehensive Transition and Post-Secondary Program (CTP) at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
“We wanted to bring (a program) to this community and teach students career and life skills, allowing them to explore classes and interests that may lead to a career,” she said. “The students can explore technical courses, English courses, math courses, art classes and more to see if they can and want to go in this direction.”
Students will take classes with all other students on campus and be graded or have the option to audit the class and still receive the certification. Coomes said the curriculum can also be adjusted or the student could receive accommodations based on their individual needs.
“The students actively in the program are moving around campus more independently and are doing better in their classes,” she said. “They’re learning time management, organizational skills and study skills.”
Some of the areas of study that the students in the program will learn about involve digital literacy, exploring career options, learning how they learn and experiential learning.
“We want to be able to serve more individuals in the community, particularly those who may not think college is for them but want to give it a try,” Beardmore said.
For more information on the Career and Life Skills certificate program, contact Coomes at 270-686-4460 or OCTC counselor Barb Tipmore at 270-686-4530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.