The second reading of the new open burning ordinance passed during the Dec. 22 McLean County Fiscal Court meeting and is now in effect.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the new ordinance adds clarification to streamline enforcement.
“In the past, we used the framework provided by the state,” he said. “We’ve had issues with true legal enforcement when a penalty or fine was dealt.”
The ordinance only applies to the unincorporated areas within the county.
“My authority lies within the county,” Dame said. “This strictly applies outside of city limits to be able to enforce a ban in times of extreme drought.”
To declare a burn ban, the judge-executive must sign an executive order to ban all open burning in the unincorporated areas of the county when they determine that a major fire hazard exists or when notified by the Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF).
“We are going to keep using all of our traditional methods of communication — the newspaper, social media,” Dame said. “But regardless of what efforts there are, there will still be people that will claim they didn’t know there was a burn ban.”
Dame said another way residents can learn if there is a burn ban in place is to visit the KDF website where there is a list of counties with current bans listed.
One of the main goals of the ordinance, Dame said, was to allow for fire personnel to be available during larger accidental fires.
“Our fire personnel are all volunteers and it can make responding to a fire during a burn ban difficult,” he said. “We also hope to cut down on incidental fires during the day.”
The last burn ban the county saw began on Oct. 3 and ended Oct. 31.
“We had an issue with repeat offenders during the last burn ban,” Dame said. “We had to issue written citations. We start with warnings first, we’re not going to throw the book at people the first time, but if we have to keep going back, we’re going to get more serious.”
Dame said there were five to 10 situations during the last burn ban that warranted change and clarification with the new ordinance.
“Our ultimate goal is safety and protection,” he said.
One part of the original burn ban ordinance draft stated that residents who intended to burn openly were required to call that in to dispatch.
“If anyone wants to burn, even in un-elevated fire conditions, it’s a good idea to call dispatch to inform them you are doing a controlled burn,” Dame said. “If you call out of courtesy, we will have a record of that and our fire personnel will know.”
Jimmy VanCleve, fire chief of the McLean County Central District Fire and Rescue, said that every time there has been a burn ban in place, the department has made fire calls.
“When you have low humidity mixed with high temperatures and a breeze, fires can spread and become an issue,” he said. “The common sense rule always applies. If it seems dry and hot, consider before you light something. There’s always a chance it can get out of hand.”
VanCleve said not all of the fires that happen during a burn ban are intentional in nature.
“There have been times where a car has a flat tire or is being towed and is going down the road and the sparking on the pavement has started a fire,” he said.
During the fall months, VanCleve said hot, dry conditions are more prevalent in the county.
“It’s the time where farmers are harvesting grain and all it takes is one hot bearing on a combine to start a fire,” he said. “It can be detrimental. The whole field is dry and can become a large fire very quickly.”
With the new ordinance, VanCleve said the judge-executive having the ability to implement a burn ban is a good thing.
“He does a good job of getting information out so people know there is one in place,” he said. “Most people are kind-hearted and want to use good judgement and follow the recommendations of our county officials.”
Preceding the last burn ban, VanCleve said there were three sizable fires within the county that were accidental.
“Call when you’re wanting to do a controlled burn,” he said. “It helps the fire department know if someone is planning a brush pile. Dispatch will inform the fire departments to know there will be a fire in the general area.”
According to the ordinance, any person, corporation or other entity who violates the provisions of Section I may be fined of no less than $50 to $500 for each violation.
The ordinance defines open burning as any fire of which purpose is to burn vegetation or debris as a result of excavation, or debris as a result of a construction project. The term does not include fires that may be set for the purpose of burning plant beds.
