The McLean County Chamber office will be closed for a few days. The furnace is broken, and we are waiting on parts. If you need to contact us, please reach us via email at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
Our membership meetings are over for the year of 2021. We have had a great year under the guidance of Mark Melloy of Southern Outdoors of Kentucky.
We will start back up in January and hope you can attend. If you aren’t a member, come and see what we are about.
We are in need of three chamber board members for 2022. If you are interested in serving on the board, please contact us at the email listed above.
Joey Lowery is our incoming president in April. He will be doing interviews for the board in January. We are looking for people who are interested in the future of McLean County, can take the time for two one-hour meetings a month and attend the majority of our activities throughout the year. You or your business also must be a member of our chamber or join upon appointment.
If you would like to be a speaker or lunch sponsor for our monthly membership meeting, please contact us via the email above.
We have great plans and ideas for 2022 to help our members advertise their business and look forward to the new businesses that are starting up. If anyone has any suggestions for us to do to help McLean County businesses, please let us know.
Have a blessed and safe Thanksgiving from everyone at McLean County Chamber.
