In the light of the early-morning sun, a small group of workers, along with some Walgreen’s officials, welcomed the newest edition to the Calhoun business community on July 21.
Jill Harrelson, who oversees 78 stores and is the health care supervisor for Walgreens from Louisville, parts of western Kentucky and southern Indiana, said she is excited about the new store. The store, in a small building on the corner of Seventh and Main streets, is among the smaller, more compact, Walgreen stores that are opening across the country.
“Today we’re really excited to open up our new Calhoun store,” Harrelson said. “It’s part of a program where we’re opening up smaller stores with the emphasis all-around pharmacy. Taking care of the patients while still having the convenience of the front-end items.”
The program is dubbed “Cooper sites” after the BMW-made vehicle the Mini Cooper. Harrelson could not give the exact number of “Cooper sites” Walgreens has rolled out, but she said they are becoming more and more common in the U.S.
“We’ve got other ones in West Liberty, Kentucky,” Harrelson said. “I know we’ve got them in Alabama and different places in Tennessee.”
At roughly the same time the new store opened, the other Walgreens in Calhoun, a larger, older building off 115 State Route 81 North, was scheduled to close, Harrelson said.
“It’s closing, this will be the Walgreens (in Calhoun),” Harrelson said. “This is replacing Walgreens down the road. Everything today transfers here.”
The new store will have approximately eight employees, Harrelson said, including two pharmacists, five technicians and one person who is able to assist both in the pharmacy and in the front of the store where they offer snacks, hygiene products and other convenience items.
The new store has the notable addition of a drive thru and a “private health care” room, Harrelson said, that will provide convenience to Calhoun residents.
“(It’s) faster, more convenient,” Harrelson said. “I’m a new mom, and I think about the last thing I want to do is get my sick baby out of a carseat, and being able to swing through a drive thru (is) a lot easier.”
Colby Fries, director of pharmacy and retail for Louisville and parts of Indiana, said this new Walgreens will greatly benefit the community, and he is similarly excited by the opening of a newer store in the area.
“I think we’re just excited about the reinvestment in the community,” Fries said. “The old site opened almost 29 years ago, and now we’ve got a brand new building here in the town that allows us to continue to serve the community.”
“The goal (of this store) is to better take care of this community,” Harrelson said.
