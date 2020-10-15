A farm totaling 132.5 acres sold at auction for $827,248 or $6,242 per acre. The two tracts were divided by a state highway. The larger tract of 122.5 acres had 76.4 acres of gently rolling cropland with the balance in woods. Improvements included a 50’X60’ equipment shed and two tobacco barns. This tract sold for $6,200 per acre. A 10 acre mostly cleaned cropland averaged $6,800 per acre.

