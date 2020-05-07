There are currently 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, according to the Green River District Health Department. Of newly confirmed cases within the past week, none have required hospitalizations.
Of the total confirmed cases in McLean, nine individuals have recovered, leaving eight active cases in the county. There is only one hospitalization related to COVID-19 at this time, with only one other individual previously being hospitalized. The total death toll in relation to COVID-19 in the county remains at one individual.
The total number of COVID-19 cases for the entire GRDHD region as of Tuesday, May 5, is 444 with 20 people currently hospitalized. There has been a 51% recovery rate for the district as of Tuesday.
Additionally, drive-through testing will be available at Owensboro Community and Technical College by GRDHD through today, May 7. However, the time-slots for testing have already been filled and individuals must be pre-registered to be tested.
“We are happy to have been given the opportunity to help expand testing resources in our community. This is just one more piece to fulfilling our testing needs,” said GRDHD public health director Clay Horton. “We can’t let our guard down. We still expect to see new cases in the days and weeks ahead.”
GRDHD continues to encourage everyone to maintain social distancing efforts and use adequate hygiene and hand-washing procedures.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that there are at least 5,822 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 625 of which were newly confirmed Tuesday. He said at least 2,058 individuals have recovered from the virus thus far.
However, there were 14 COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total toll to 275.
Beshear announced 61,013 individuals have been tested for the virus so far throughout the state and there are plans to provide more testing to long-term care facilities in the near future as well.
“We are about to embark on a very aggressive program to test the long-term care facilities over the weeks ahead at a very brisk pace,” said commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack. “We must continue these efforts even as we are trying to ease health care back into a better level of functionality and even as the Governor has announced the Phase 1 reopening plan. The normal we return to will be a new normal. It will not be the same normal we left until we get access to a vaccine or until we get access to a fantastic treatment or cure.”
Stack said on Monday that the state’s Health Care Phase 2 was set to begin yesterday as part of the Healthy at Work initiative of gradually reopening the state’s economy, allowing for outpatient, ambulatory and invasive procedure services.
Additionally, more businesses will be allowed to re-open starting Monday, May 11. Those businesses include, distribution and supply chains, construction, vehicle dealerships, office-based businesses at limited capacities, horse racing with no fan attendance, pet care, grooming and boarding as well as photography.
